MASSIVE Self-Own: Democrat Who Can't Spell Self-DOXXES in Pathetic Claim About 'Nazis.Us' Link to DHS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:41 PM on January 15, 2026
Meme

Programming note: As you know, dear reader, we do not typically cover randos and nobodies, even when they have big dreams about running for office as a Democrat in Florida.

Yeah, we laughed too.

But when they post something so stupid, when they do something so humiliating for attention, you know we've gotta write about them. C'mon, it's not every day we see a self-own of this magnitude, even on X.

He only brings it up because it's getting so much attention?

Yeah, about that. The only attention it's really getting is Davis' astronomical self-own.

See, Davis is the one who owns the nazis.us URL, and he has pointed it at DHS. Maybe he didn't think people could look this up? Someone close to him really should inform him that doxxing himself this way is not a great look.

Yeah.

Good point. You can actually pay for the registration to be private ... he did not.

Says more about Davis than anyone else.

Man, when AI works it REALLY works.

Heh.

