MASSIVE Self-Own: Democrat Who Can't Spell Self-DOXXES in Pathetic Claim About 'Nazis.Us' Link to DHS

Programming note: As you know, dear reader, we do not typically cover randos and nobodies, even when they have big dreams about running for office as a Democrat in Florida.

Yeah, we laughed too.

But when they post something so stupid, when they do something so humiliating for attention, you know we've gotta write about them. C'mon, it's not every day we see a self-own of this magnitude, even on X.

I only bring this up because it's getting so much attention...but if you go to https://t.co/Z0CG11fDsB it takes you to our DHS website. fyi — Mark Davis for Congress (@MarkMadDogDavis) January 15, 2026

He only brings it up because it's getting so much attention?

Yeah, about that. The only attention it's really getting is Davis' astronomical self-own.

See, Davis is the one who owns the nazis.us URL, and he has pointed it at DHS. Maybe he didn't think people could look this up? Someone close to him really should inform him that doxxing himself this way is not a great look.

I only bring this up because this asshat actually owns the domain for https://t.co/MeKhPwp9L2.



Embarrassed for you, Mark. https://t.co/6JuBQ69jx8 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 15, 2026

Yeah.

Idiot was too stupid to pay for private registration. pic.twitter.com/uRnQypDfBd — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) January 15, 2026

Good point. You can actually pay for the registration to be private ... he did not.

Why does it say that you own the https://t.co/3GooYoBX7g website Mark? — John W (@txradioguy) January 15, 2026

Why would you be going to "https://t.co/vo0Bb9fh8i" anyway? But it seems that you're the one that owns that domain. pic.twitter.com/CmzMLTWhQy — OutbackJon (@OutbackJon) January 15, 2026

Says more about Davis than anyone else.

Man, when AI works it REALLY works.

Heh.

