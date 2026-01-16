WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His ICE=NAZI Claim (Scott Jennings Assist)

If we had a nickel for every time someone on the Left said something stupid about ICE, we'd have a buttload of nickels.

It's been a while since we've written about Charles Blow, but not because he's stopped saying stupid things.

Clearly.

Seems he thinks ICE is using Nazi propaganda to recruit. Don't make that face, we didn't say it. Chuck did. And then he couldn't prove it without looking it up and moving the goalposts.

Watch:

CHARLES BLOW: "They are recruiting ICE Agents using Nazi and white supremacist propaganda."



BRIANNA LYMAN: "Which one?"



CHARLES BLOW: "They're hinting at Nazi phrasing over a picture of George Washington."



BRIANNA LYMAN: "What was the Nazi phrasing?"



[Crickets] pic.twitter.com/gmLh3VwbiJ — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) January 16, 2026

Then he grabbed his phone ... as Scott Jennings points out:

He was so offended by the couldn’t remember what it was. He then had to look it up on his phone. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 16, 2026

And finally claimed it was propaganda using George Washington. Hey, we warned you it was dumb.

CNN “They are NAZIS”

Also CNN “ What ANTIFA? https://t.co/yApdy4Qc8z — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 16, 2026

Rhetoric like this is why our ICE Agents are under attack. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 16, 2026

Exactly.

Why are the same people so racist? — 🗑️ Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) January 16, 2026

Is this a trick question? Because it feels like a trick question.

His propaganda handbook didn't include the answer to that one.. — Jon Johnson (@mrjonk14) January 16, 2026

Clearly.

