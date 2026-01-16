WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His ICE=NAZI Claim (Scott Jennings Assist)

ICE Officer Owning Smug Protesters With a Career Reality Check Could Be a...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on January 16, 2026
Meme

If we had a nickel for every time someone on the Left said something stupid about ICE, we'd have a buttload of nickels. 

It's been a while since we've written about Charles Blow, but not because he's stopped saying stupid things.

Clearly.

Seems he thinks ICE is using Nazi propaganda to recruit. Don't make that face, we didn't say it. Chuck did. And then he couldn't prove it without looking it up and moving the goalposts.

Watch:

Then he grabbed his phone ... as Scott Jennings points out:

And finally claimed it was propaganda using George Washington. Hey, we warned you it was dumb.

Exactly.

Is this a trick question? Because it feels like a trick question.

Clearly.

