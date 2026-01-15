Minnesota State Sen. Says Attacking ICE Agents With a Shovel Is Just 'Helping...
Epic FAIL! Mayor Jacob Frey Heroically Omits KEY Deets in Meltdown Thread About ICE Shooting of Illegal

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:46 PM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Mayor Jacob Frey took to X Thursday night to blast ICE after an agent shot a man in the leg during an arrest, conveniently leaving out the pesky detail that the suspect and two others allegedly ambushed the officer with a shovel, brooms, and other improvised weapons in a full-on attack. 

While Frey decried the 'intolerable' federal presence, called the situation 'not sustainable,' and begged everyone not to 'take the bait' amid Trump's immigration crackdown, conservatives are pointing out the thread reads like another masterclass in selective storytelling.

Democrats seem to have mastered this.

Take a gander:

Except it does matter what led up to this incident, Jake.

America isn't having the issue.

Minnesota is.

Specifically Minneapolis.

Again, one ICE agent was hit by a car, and another was ambushed with brooms and shovels, but sure, ICE is the problem.

If we rolled our eyes any further back into our heads, we'd be able to see Minneapolis from our office.

Karoline Leavitt Nuked WH Journo Pushing Dem Talking Points About ICE (the Look on His Face... OUCH!)
Doug P.
Bingo.

Crazy, ain't it?

We can't belive he's a mayor either.

