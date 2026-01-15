Epic FAIL! Mayor Jacob Frey Heroically Omits KEY Deets in Meltdown Thread About ICE Shooting of Illegal

Mayor Jacob Frey took to X Thursday night to blast ICE after an agent shot a man in the leg during an arrest, conveniently leaving out the pesky detail that the suspect and two others allegedly ambushed the officer with a shovel, brooms, and other improvised weapons in a full-on attack.

While Frey decried the 'intolerable' federal presence, called the situation 'not sustainable,' and begged everyone not to 'take the bait' amid Trump's immigration crackdown, conservatives are pointing out the thread reads like another masterclass in selective storytelling.

Democrats seem to have mastered this.

Take a gander:

Tonight a man was shot in the leg by an ICE agent on the Northside.



No matter what led up to this incident, the situation we are seeing in our city is not sustainable. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 15, 2026

Except it does matter what led up to this incident, Jake.

There’s 600 MPD officers working to keep our streets safe. Meanwhile, they’ve sent in 3,000 federal agents.



America, this is not the path we can be on. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 15, 2026

America isn't having the issue.

Minnesota is.

Specifically Minneapolis.

I have seen conduct from ICE that is intolerable. And for anyone taking the bait tonight, stop. It is not helpful. We cannot respond to Donald Trump’s chaos with our own chaos. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 15, 2026

Again, one ICE agent was hit by a car, and another was ambushed with brooms and shovels, but sure, ICE is the problem.

Thank you to our MPD officers who have secured the scene and continue to work to keep neighbors safe while the investigation takes place. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 15, 2026

If we rolled our eyes any further back into our heads, we'd be able to see Minneapolis from our office.

Oh you mean the situation you created by inciting violence against federal law enforcement? https://t.co/ziTawpfA5s — Priya Patel (@priyaee_) January 15, 2026

Bingo.

Have you considered not demonizing law enforcement and instead coordinating with them to take illegal criminals off the streets? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 15, 2026

You are such a disgrace. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 15, 2026

I can’t believe you’re a mayor. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) January 15, 2026

Crazy, ain't it?

We can't belive he's a mayor either.

