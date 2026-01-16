BEASTLY Lefty’s 'Name a Female Athlete' Transphobe-Gotcha HILARIOUSLY Turns Into TOTAL Self-Own (Watch)

A viral TikTok video making the rounds on X attempts to dunk on protesters outside the Supreme Court by asking them to name five professional athletes in women's sports—implying that if they can't, their concerns about biological males competing against females must be pure bigotry. But as the clip from nobody-X-account @jcubedthey accidentally proves, you don't need to be a die-hard WNBA fan to recognize basic biology and fairness in competition.

She (he, it, zhe, whatever) thought this was a gotcha. See if you can figure out why this was dumb from the start.

“asking transphobes if they can name 5 professional athletes in women’s sports” and the mfs can barely name two 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dk3mjVcGJj — sofia 🧙‍♀️ (@paigefficiency) January 14, 2026

A couple of points here. The case is about high school sports, not professional sports ... not to mention we're pretty sure this sofia person couldn't name one professional athlete if she/he/it/zhe/whatever tried.

X was less than impressed, as you can imagine.

This is just such a terrible attempt at a gotcha.



I do not need to personally be an avid fan of women's sports to believe they should exist as a distinct category & that young girls & women deserve the opportunities they entail. https://t.co/RRhMnFrEt0 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) January 14, 2026

Oh, and then when someone asked sofia a question she/he/they/zhem bolted:

Funny. @ErinFriday75490 asked you if you could name 5 athletes and yet you ran off and wouldn’t answer questions.



Don’t act all tough, it’s embarrassing. https://t.co/V0vR8dUPgP pic.twitter.com/QyAhYUrZZh — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) January 14, 2026

Gotta love it when someone's gotcha turns into a self-gotcha and in real time!

Too good.

