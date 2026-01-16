She MAD! LOL! Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim Because Jeanine Pirro Dares Probe Her...
New York Times Reporter Gets Nothing From Kurt Schlichter but Contempt
Man Who Stole Rifle From FBI Vehicle During Minneapolis Rioting Arrested
'I HOPE I'm Wrong'! Tom Homan Warns Walz & Frey What Might Be...

BEASTLY Lefty’s 'Name a Female Athlete' Transphobe-Gotcha HILARIOUSLY Turns Into TOTAL Self-Own (Watch)

Sam J. | 11:25 AM on January 16, 2026
Meme

A viral TikTok video making the rounds on X attempts to dunk on protesters outside the Supreme Court by asking them to name five professional athletes in women's sports—implying that if they can't, their concerns about biological males competing against females must be pure bigotry. But as the clip from nobody-X-account @jcubedthey accidentally proves, you don't need to be a die-hard WNBA fan to recognize basic biology and fairness in competition.

She (he, it, zhe, whatever) thought this was a gotcha. See if you can figure out why this was dumb from the start.

A couple of points here. The case is about high school sports, not professional sports ... not to mention we're pretty sure this sofia person couldn't name one professional athlete if she/he/it/zhe/whatever tried.

X was less than impressed, as you can imagine.

Oh, and then when someone asked sofia a question she/he/they/zhem bolted:

Gotta love it when someone's gotcha turns into a self-gotcha and in real time!

Too good.

Related:

