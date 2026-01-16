CNN Was Forced to Report Trump's Big Economic Win and It Was Glorious
BRUTALLY Honest Post About Why Middle-Upper-Class Prog Millennial Women Are the Worst DEMO Is PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on January 16, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This post from Meghan Murphy about why middle-upper-class progressive millennial women are the worst of all demographics is pretty darn perfect.

Mainly because, you know, she's spot freaking on.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... privilege/oppression has made them not only unable to deal with their own life problems effectively (I recommend stoicism and lifting weights) but also unable to see the world outside their own ideological/hyper-therapized framework. 

They seem to think therapy language will resolve their own problems/relationship problems and ideological/political language will resolve the world's problems. 

It's weird.

Probably uncoincidentally these are also the women who are all on anti-depressants, benzos for sleep, and anti-anxiety pills. And in therapy for life. 

The 'my emotions are so very unique and special and need special pills and therapy to fix but actually none of it is fixable' thing combined with the 'I'm so empathetic and care so much about the oppressed of the world and oh gosh it's so upsetting how can anyone not be as empathetic and understanding as me' is probably the most annoying combination of annoying personality traits. 

Also they seem to make everything worse for themselves and everyone else.

In general I think it's the millennials who are the worst of all generations. Even moreso than the GenZs, who at least have an excuse, having grown up on screens, and appear to have some based instincts and a better sense of humour.

GenZ gives us hope.

Millennials are THE worst.

