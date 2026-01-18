Aaron Rupar’s Snotty Question About What Trump Could do to Make the Country WORSE Backfires SPECTACULARLY

X BODIES Nobel Foundation for ELITIST Post Insisting Machado Giving Her Prize to...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on January 18, 2026
Urban Dictionary

In a pathetic, self-owning moment of TDS-fueled despair, lefty journo Aaron Rupar took to X to ask what else Trump could to if he was intentionally trying to destroy the country and how we could tell the difference.

We made a similar face.

You know, people like Rupar wouldn't be quite as annoying if they were equal-opportunity dbags about this stuff, especially considering Biden was such a disaster.

Naturally, the replies lit him up like a Christmas tree, with conservatives firing back that Trump's actually fixing the Biden-Harris mess—from open borders to drag queen Easter eggs—while Rupar and his mouth-breathing ilk whine from the sidelines.

Heck, if Rupar really wants to see what happens when a president is deliberately trying to hurt the country, all he has to do is look at the Biden and Obama administrations. Duh.

Told ya'.

Meep.

Nailed it.

