Aaron Rupar’s Snotty Question About What Trump Could do to Make the Country WORSE Backfires SPECTACULARLY

In a pathetic, self-owning moment of TDS-fueled despair, lefty journo Aaron Rupar took to X to ask what else Trump could to if he was intentionally trying to destroy the country and how we could tell the difference.

Advertisement

We made a similar face.

You know, people like Rupar wouldn't be quite as annoying if they were equal-opportunity dbags about this stuff, especially considering Biden was such a disaster.

Ask yourself: If Donald Trump was intentionally trying to destroy the United States, how could you tell the difference? — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 17, 2026

Naturally, the replies lit him up like a Christmas tree, with conservatives firing back that Trump's actually fixing the Biden-Harris mess—from open borders to drag queen Easter eggs—while Rupar and his mouth-breathing ilk whine from the sidelines.

1. Inflation would be out of control.

2. The economy would suck.

3. The Southern Border would be wide open to invasion.

4. The illegal alien population would triple.

5. China would be laughing at us.

6. We would be mutilating confused teenagers by chopping off their genitals.

7.… https://t.co/JESusu4bzy — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 18, 2026

Heck, if Rupar really wants to see what happens when a president is deliberately trying to hurt the country, all he has to do is look at the Biden and Obama administrations. Duh.

he'd be opening the borders, doing drag queen easter at the white house, and refusing to look into the fraud and election manipulation issues.



any other questions? — el gato malo (@boriquagato) January 18, 2026

Told ya'.

Ask yourself, which one embarrasses you the most? pic.twitter.com/SPTuxiNwwM — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) January 18, 2026

Meep.

Trump is enforcing bipartisan immigration and anti-fraud laws. Only criminals think that is destroying the country. — Erik (@ErikTheGenerous) January 18, 2026

I guess by doing everything Biden did. — "Listless" Little Brother (@DeplorableGonzo) January 18, 2026

Oooooh! Ooooooh!



He would have let in 4-8 million unvetted illegal aliens, 90% male, through a de facto open border?



Am I on the right track, Scoobs?! https://t.co/jbR0Q4xtoh — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) January 18, 2026

Nailed it.

============================================================

Related:

X BODIES Nobel Foundation for Their WHINY Post Insisting Machado Giving Her Prize to Trump DOESN'T COUNT

BRUTALLY Honest Post About Why Middle-Upper-Class Prog Millennial Women Are the Worst DEMO Is PERFECTION

She MAD! LOL! Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim Because Jeanine Pirro Dares Probe Her Anti-Trump Vid (Watch)

BEASTLY Lefty’s 'Name a Female Athlete' Transphobe-Gotcha HILARIOUSLY Turns Into TOTAL Self-Own (Watch)

WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His ICE=NAZI Claim (Scott Jennings Assist)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.