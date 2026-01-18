Karoline Leavitt Goes Straight FIRE Warning CBS Not to FAFO With Trump Interview and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Sorry, WHAT? Scott Jennings Takes Holier-Than-Thou Lefty Claiming Repubs Have No Moral Com...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:01 AM on January 18, 2026
Twitchy

Karoline Leavitt told CBS News that if they edit Trump's interview, they will sue their a*s off.

Makes sense to us since CBS has been known to edit interviews to make people look smarter (hello, Kamala Harris) or dumber. We've seen what they've done with Trump interviews in the path so we hardly blame her for telling them not to FAFO.

They should listen.

Welp, seems someone leaked this audio and the left is losing the 2 marbles they have left:

Pushing for full transparency is bullying the media.

We're not sure he actually read what he wrote here - or maybe it sounded better in his head.

Rotted. That's a good word for it.

Totally.

Reeee.

None of it. 

They're just not that bright.

