Karoline Leavitt Goes Straight FIRE Warning CBS Not to FAFO With Trump Interview and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Karoline Leavitt told CBS News that if they edit Trump's interview, they will sue their a*s off.

Makes sense to us since CBS has been known to edit interviews to make people look smarter (hello, Kamala Harris) or dumber. We've seen what they've done with Trump interviews in the path so we hardly blame her for telling them not to FAFO.

They should listen.

Welp, seems someone leaked this audio and the left is losing the 2 marbles they have left:

🚨 NEW AUDIO: Karoline Leavitt just threatened CBS News over Trump’s interview:



“Air it in full… or we’ll sue your ass off.”



The White House is now openly trying to bully the media into compliance.



This isn’t “transparency.” It’s intimidation. pic.twitter.com/8pMBBJzYhC — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 18, 2026

Pushing for full transparency is bullying the media.

We're not sure he actually read what he wrote here - or maybe it sounded better in his head.

Leavitt: “Make sure you guys don’t cut the tape. Make sure the interview is out in full.”



Libs: “This isn’t transparency.”



Their minds have just rotted. https://t.co/ro8eJxeZ05 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 18, 2026

Rotted. That's a good word for it.

Airing full interviews is fascism. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 18, 2026

Totally.

Reeee.

How is running the full interview not a good idea? Why would you want it edited. Read your tweet slowly & think. You may want to delete. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 18, 2026

What part exactly is the threat? — Meara (@MillennialOther) January 18, 2026

None of it.

They're just not that bright.

