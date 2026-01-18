Sorry, WHAT? Scott Jennings Takes Holier-Than-Thou Lefty Claiming Repubs Have No Moral Compass APART -Vid

We've said it once, we've said it a billion times ... we don't know how Scott Jennings does it. How can he put up with the crazy and annoying day after day on CNN and not totally lose his mind? Perhaps he's figured out the best way to deal with all of them is just to point and laugh.

For example, he shared this earlier today, where the crazy leftist sitting next to him is screeching about ... something ... and ultimately declares that Republicans have no moral compass because Trump bad.

Or something.

Make sure your sound is up so you can hear the full video:

Sorry, what was the question? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/6rZ6UOaIga — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 18, 2026

It's funny to watch her backpedal and claim she's only talking about Trump supporters when the people who support and voted for Trump are Republicans. And then when he calls her out for that, she gets all mad again.

What a sad, pathetic, self-important woman.

Jennings for the win again.

Pain — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) January 18, 2026

Hopefully, the song in his head helped him get through. Heh.

Me watching this. pic.twitter.com/rnxhEfgNPU — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) January 18, 2026

We've all got a 'Scott Jennings' face.

Hence, the song in his head.

They're too dumb to reason with. — Brently (@cyre2067) January 18, 2026

They know it.

That's why they get so emotional and defensive.

I don't know how you do it, Scott.

God bless you. — Mrs. Bartender ✝️ (@mrsbartender97) January 18, 2026

Amen.

