DAMN, SON! Eric Swalwell Threatens ICE Agents and Mike Davis Tells Him to Come GET SOME

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on January 18, 2026
Meme/Twitchy

Eric Swalwell remains the biggest, most infected, painful boil on the butt of humanity, especially now that he thinks he can run for governor of California. Remember when he wanted to run for president and dropped out really early after nobody bought into his push to give up snacks and donate a dollar to his campaign instead?

Yeah, he sucks.

And he's only gotten worse:

Told you.

His big push is to promise he'll torment men and women for enforcing our laws.

Mike Davis went OFF.

Try it.

See what happens.

We love that.

And SNAP.

Accurate. And dangit, we hate when someone says something funnier and more accurate than us.

*cough cough*

And fin.

