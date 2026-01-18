DAMN, SON! Eric Swalwell Threatens ICE Agents and Mike Davis Tells Him to Come GET SOME

Eric Swalwell remains the biggest, most infected, painful boil on the butt of humanity, especially now that he thinks he can run for governor of California. Remember when he wanted to run for president and dropped out really early after nobody bought into his push to give up snacks and donate a dollar to his campaign instead?

Yeah, he sucks.

And he's only gotten worse:

Eric Swalwell calls ICE agents “assholes” and says he will take away their drivers licenses if he becomes governor of California pic.twitter.com/73b8d82QnD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 18, 2026

Told you.

His big push is to promise he'll torment men and women for enforcing our laws.

Mike Davis went OFF.

Dear @EricSwalwell:



If you attempt to arrest federal immigration officials for doing their jobs, you will go to federal prison.



No question.



- Insurrection



- Seditious Conspiracy



- Assault



- Kidnapping



- Harboring



- Conspiracy



To name a few.



Try it.



See what happens. https://t.co/RwTSq1jLIN — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 18, 2026

Try it.

See what happens.

We love that.

* And felony-murder, if anyone dies during your confederate standoff. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 18, 2026

And SNAP.

If herpes was a person, it would look like Eric Swalwell. — 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤☕️ (@captlibertas) January 18, 2026

Accurate. And dangit, we hate when someone says something funnier and more accurate than us.

Fang Fang can not be reached for comment — The Lord is Truth (@TogaDave) January 18, 2026

*cough cough*

Don’t forget harboring flatulence — Nick Campos (@DrNickCampos) January 18, 2026

And fin.

