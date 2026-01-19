Projection-Palooza! Tim Walz, Who Emboldens These Leftist Agitators, Warned ICE Would Targ...
LOL-WHAT? Next-Level CREEP CA Sen. Scott Wiener Calls Kids Drinking Milk 'Next Level Creepy' and HOOBOY

Sam J.
January 19, 2026
Twitter

California State Senator Scott Wiener took one look at the USDA's wholesome push for kids to #DrinkWholeMilk (complete with a nostalgic nod to classic dairy ads) and declared the whole thing 'next level creepy. from this regime. Because apparently nothing screams sinister like encouraging children to enjoy real nutrition instead of whatever plant-based alternatives the good senator might prefer.

First, here's the ad:

And here's weirdo Wiener's response to said ad:

Pretty sure the last creep who should ever accuse anyone else of being creepy is this creep. Just sayin'. For example, we have another photo of Wiener in our library where he's surrounded by a bunch of half-naked men wearing only bizarre leather pieces here and there. We were originally going to use that photo, but we weren't sure our readers would be able to tell which creep/weirdo he is in the pic.

True story.

The internet, predictably, responded with a tsunami of receipts and ridicule, turning Wiener's pearl-clutching into a painful punchline.

Probably.

*cough cough cough cough*

This works.

He is like the King of Creepy.

That was our joke! Psh, fine.

Ain't that the truth?

USDA

