LOL-WHAT? Next-Level CREEP CA Sen. Scott Wiener Calls Kids Drinking Milk 'Next Level Creepy' and HOOBOY

California State Senator Scott Wiener took one look at the USDA's wholesome push for kids to #DrinkWholeMilk (complete with a nostalgic nod to classic dairy ads) and declared the whole thing 'next level creepy. from this regime. Because apparently nothing screams sinister like encouraging children to enjoy real nutrition instead of whatever plant-based alternatives the good senator might prefer.

First, here's the ad:

And here's weirdo Wiener's response to said ad:

The level of creepy in this regime is next level. https://t.co/jVM7sQNsQt — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) January 18, 2026

Pretty sure the last creep who should ever accuse anyone else of being creepy is this creep. Just sayin'. For example, we have another photo of Wiener in our library where he's surrounded by a bunch of half-naked men wearing only bizarre leather pieces here and there. We were originally going to use that photo, but we weren't sure our readers would be able to tell which creep/weirdo he is in the pic.

True story.

The internet, predictably, responded with a tsunami of receipts and ridicule, turning Wiener's pearl-clutching into a painful punchline.

Is it the kids being clothed that you find creepy? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 19, 2026

Probably.

*cough cough cough cough*

My dude, you calling someone else creepy is like Casey Anthony calling someone else a bad parent pic.twitter.com/QyBJnsdqP2 — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) January 18, 2026

This works.

Scott Weiner called someone else creepy..... pic.twitter.com/tp4visSJU9 — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) January 19, 2026

He is like the King of Creepy.

You are King of the Creeps. pic.twitter.com/kEVbY4HNvt — Andsuplexesforall (@Suplexesforall) January 19, 2026

That was our joke! Psh, fine.

If anyone knows creepy, it's you. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) January 19, 2026

Ain't that the truth?

