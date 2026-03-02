Pete Hegseth Drops a MOAB on Dem/Media Narratives in Opposition to the Iran Strikes

It Stops NOW! Scott Jennings Blows the DOORS Off CNN Panelists Whining Trump...
Doug P. | 9:43 AM on March 02, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Looking back about a decade, it's simply amazing to remember how dangerously naive, clueless and and frankly anti-American the country's policies on Iran were during the Obama administration. 

Now that same bunch (Team Obama) has the audacity to slam President Trump's action against the regime that remained the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism. 

The Democrat spin has been along the lines of this from Sen. Adam Schiff who seems angry that the Ayatollah and many other leaders of the terrorist regime have been taken out: 

The Left's argument that Iran was not a threat and that this will not make America and Americans safer was torched this morning during Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's briefing:

Here's the rest of those remarks if you can't see them all above:

For 47 long years, the expansionist & Islamic regime in Tehran has waged a savage one sided war against America.  

They didn’t always declare it openly, except for their constant chance of death to America.  

They did it through the BLOOD of our people. Car bombs in Beirut, rocket attacks on our ships, murders at our embassies, roadside bombs in Iraq & Afghanistan, funded and armed by Iranian Quds and IRGC killers. 

My generation of veterans carry the names of brothers who never came home."

Attn. congressional Democrats: Iran has been a threat to the U.S. and its citizens all around the world for decades. It's just that now the country has a president who decided to do something about it other than appeasement efforts. 

We're also hearing Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) repeat "another endless war," and that was also addressed this morning: 

Not that any of this will stop the Democrats and their media allies from continuing to spread lies and misrepresentations. 

