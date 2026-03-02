Pete Hegseth Drops a MOAB on Dem/Media Narratives in Opposition to the Iran Strikes

Looking back about a decade, it's simply amazing to remember how dangerously naive, clueless and and frankly anti-American the country's policies on Iran were during the Obama administration.

I told my older kids about this over the weekend and they straight did not believe that the President of the United States could be this dumb. https://t.co/wVghsvZohl — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 2, 2026

Now that same bunch (Team Obama) has the audacity to slam President Trump's action against the regime that remained the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism.

The Democrat spin has been along the lines of this from Sen. Adam Schiff who seems angry that the Ayatollah and many other leaders of the terrorist regime have been taken out:

Donald Trump has not made the case to the American people for his new war.



There was no imminent threat to the country that justified putting our troops at risk.



I'll be helping force a debate and vote in the Senate that would end it. pic.twitter.com/dTdISnRDE8 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 1, 2026

The Left's argument that Iran was not a threat and that this will not make America and Americans safer was torched this morning during Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's briefing:

.@SecWar: "2 days, ago, under the direction & direct orders of president Donald John Trump, the Department of War launched Operation, EPIC FURY, the most lethal most complex & most precise aerial operation in history.



For 47 long years, the expansionist & Islamic regime in… pic.twitter.com/sBv7AUbERb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2026

Here's the rest of those remarks if you can't see them all above:

For 47 long years, the expansionist & Islamic regime in Tehran has waged a savage one sided war against America. They didn’t always declare it openly, except for their constant chance of death to America. They did it through the BLOOD of our people. Car bombs in Beirut, rocket attacks on our ships, murders at our embassies, roadside bombs in Iraq & Afghanistan, funded and armed by Iranian Quds and IRGC killers. My generation of veterans carry the names of brothers who never came home."

Attn. congressional Democrats: Iran has been a threat to the U.S. and its citizens all around the world for decades. It's just that now the country has a president who decided to do something about it other than appeasement efforts.

.@SecWar: President Trump has been CONSISTENT.



"Crazy regimes like Iran, hell bent on prophetic Islamist delusions, cannot have nuclear weapons. It’s common sense. Many have said it, but it takes guts to actually enforce it, & our president has guts."



INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/cTGSjdb64X — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2026

We're also hearing Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) repeat "another endless war," and that was also addressed this morning:

.@SECWAR message to the media:



"This is not Iraq; This is not endless. I was there for both our generation knows better, and so does this president. He called the last 20 years of nation building war's 'dumb' and he’s right.



This is the opposite.



This operation is a clear,… pic.twitter.com/08iMFS3khT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2026

Not that any of this will stop the Democrats and their media allies from continuing to spread lies and misrepresentations.

