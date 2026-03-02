Biting Criticism: Video of McDonald’s CEO Nibbling New ‘Big Arch’ Burger Casts Doubts on ‘I’m Loving It'

A viral video has many online viewers questioning McDonald’s long-running slogan of ‘I’m Loving It.’ The fast-food giant has a new burger called the 'Big Arch,' and CEO Chris Kempczinski is featured in a video promoting it. The only problem is that many say it looks like he’s not enjoying the sandwich.

Advertisement

See if you agree. (WATCH)

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski goes viral after seeming reluctant to eat his own burgers—he takes a tiny bite, looks uncomfortable, and calls the food ‘product.’ 👀 🍔 😳



pic.twitter.com/LIp8HPruqg — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 1, 2026

Oof!

Many posters immediately linked the video to a hilarious Krusty the Clown ‘Krusty Burger’ commercial gag featured on The Simpsons. (WATCH)

Not to get all “Simpsons did it,” but Simpsons did it. https://t.co/T2aXlfcEaM pic.twitter.com/quAEQW6lxq — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) March 1, 2026

“I almost swallowed some of the juice!” is what I thought immediately when I saw this video — IronGearLuvsU (@IronGearLuvsU) March 1, 2026

America's favorite meat flavored burger 😂 — Larrzz Ulrich (@Laribus77) March 1, 2026

It’s life imitating art.

The CEO’s tiny bite also reminded commenters of a scene from SpongeBob SquarePants. (WATCH)

It’s giving squidward trying a krabby patty for the first time😭 pic.twitter.com/ZO4l8LDpWY — 𝕁. (@inkedupjayy) March 1, 2026

This is what we call a Squidward bite at home — Not Me (@SqrRootNegOne) March 1, 2026

Did he get any meat wirh that bite or was it just the edge of the bun? — Chewlies (@walterchewski) March 1, 2026

It didn’t look like much to us.

Others took it further into conspiracy theory territory.

The top of the bun doesn’t look naturally biten? Looks like it was cut to make it look bigger?? pic.twitter.com/vqPfcQ0QOO — METALFAN4EVS (@OZZYFUCKINRULES) March 1, 2026

100% that second shot is not the bite he took. You can see after he bites it the video jump cuts to show a bigger bite than he actually took. — Adam Alexopoulos (@A3strengthtrain) March 2, 2026

I love how the edit in a close up of a burger with a bigger bite in it 😬 — Mathias Sundin (@MathiasSundin) March 1, 2026

and i'm sure he spit it out too, bc the video literally had a split soon after that bite lmaooo😭 — lululimeleo (@lululimeleo) March 1, 2026

So, just like Krusty. Hilarious.

Posters say it wasn’t a bite at all. It barely registered as a nibble.

And what was touched was 99% bun — Bryant J Steury (@bryant_j_steury) March 1, 2026

Bro talking bout how good the onions and pickles are and aint even bite far enough in 🤣 — KingFrench (@KingFrench23) March 1, 2026

Advertisement

literally took a nibble!! — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 1, 2026

My 5 year old kid takes bigger bites — Dustin Brett (@dustinbrett) March 1, 2026

I’ve seen mice taking bigger bites😅 — Majje (@armada_majje) March 1, 2026

Exclusive : This was 5 seconds after the video ended 😂 pic.twitter.com/tl2BvqYjSF — Thirty3 Collectibles (@Thirty3_llc) March 2, 2026

no way, that's the Intern's job. — Ryan (@stillwaiting73) March 2, 2026

hot take: this was intentionally awkward to bait you all into posting about it.



it worked. — Uncommon Cents (@Uncommon_Centss) March 2, 2026

If that’s true, we definitely fell for it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.