Biting Criticism: Video of McDonald’s CEO Nibbling New ‘Big Arch’ Burger Casts Doubts on ‘I’m Loving It'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:11 AM on March 02, 2026
AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

A viral video has many online viewers questioning McDonald’s long-running slogan of ‘I’m Loving It.’ The fast-food giant has a new burger called the 'Big Arch,' and CEO Chris Kempczinski is featured in a video promoting it. The only problem is that many say it looks like he’s not enjoying the sandwich.

See if you agree. (WATCH)

Oof!

Many posters immediately linked the video to a hilarious Krusty the Clown ‘Krusty Burger’ commercial gag featured on The Simpsons. (WATCH)

It’s life imitating art.

The CEO’s tiny bite also reminded commenters of a scene from SpongeBob SquarePants. (WATCH)

It didn’t look like much to us.

Others took it further into conspiracy theory territory.

So, just like Krusty. Hilarious.

Posters say it wasn’t a bite at all. It barely registered as a nibble.

If that’s true, we definitely fell for it.

