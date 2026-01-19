Oh, Honey ... NO: Video-Thread DECIMATES Every Leftist Claiming Trump Supporters Are the...
So, About Those MN Somalis Who Assaulted Nick Sortor and Took His Camera ... Just GUESS Where They Work

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on January 19, 2026
Meme

Nick Sortor has been on the ground in Minneapolis reporting on the insanity there for quite a while now, and no matter how many times he's attacked, he stays because, like us, he realizes the mainstream media will not report the truth about what is happening there.

They robbed him this time.

Watch:

So, originally, there was a post above Sortor's that gave the information on the license plate and individuals who appear to have assaulted and robbed Sortor, but X has since removed it and claimed it went against X's rules.

Luckily, we all saw it before it was deleted:

Say it ain't so.

Quite the racket they have there in Minnesota.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hundreds of thousands.

At least.

And in the process, she only made things worse for herself and her community.

============================================================

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Oh, Honey ... NO: Video-Thread DECIMATES Every Leftist Claiming Trump Supporters Are the CRUEL Ones
Sam J.
An Army of Nightmares: Virginia Democrats Unleash a Torrent of Horrific Legislation for 2026
Grateful Calvin
BACKPEDAL Alert! Don Lemon QUICK to Throw Organizer of Group Who Stormed MN Church Under the Bus (Watch)
Sam J.
Somebody's NERVOUS: Eric Swalwell Lashes OUT at Joel Gilbert Over 'BOMBSHELL Court Claim' About Residence
Sam J.
Projection-Palooza! Tim Walz, Who Emboldens These Leftist Agitators, Warned ICE Would Target Churches
Doug P.

