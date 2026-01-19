So, About Those MN Somalis Who Assaulted Nick Sortor and Took His Camera ... Just GUESS Where They Work

Nick Sortor has been on the ground in Minneapolis reporting on the insanity there for quite a while now, and no matter how many times he's attacked, he stays because, like us, he realizes the mainstream media will not report the truth about what is happening there.

They robbed him this time.

Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: A group of Somali thugs just ROBBED me of my $1,000 camera in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis



They then DRAGGED ME DOWN THE STREET as my hand got trapped in their door handle



NOBODY bothered helping



DHS MUST RAID THIS PLACE! pic.twitter.com/DXI426E9AY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 18, 2026

So, originally, there was a post above Sortor's that gave the information on the license plate and individuals who appear to have assaulted and robbed Sortor, but X has since removed it and claimed it went against X's rules.

Luckily, we all saw it before it was deleted:

THE CAR IS REGISTERED TO AN AUTISM CENTER??!



NOOOO FREAKING WAY 😂😂🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 19, 2026

Say it ain't so.

$402,557.13 from the state... can't they afford their own damn equipment??? pic.twitter.com/0U96F1pVw6 — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) January 19, 2026

Quite the racket they have there in Minnesota.

You can’t script this.



Imagine how long these people have gotten away with crimes to be so bold as to actually show up and confront independent journalists and steal their property while owning an autism center in Minnesota.



Maybe that business should be investigated for… — SKDoubleDub (@SKDoubleDub33) January 19, 2026

Hundreds of thousands.

At least.

She's mad because you exposed her fraud ! You can't make this up! — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) January 19, 2026

And in the process, she only made things worse for herself and her community.

============================================================

============================================================

