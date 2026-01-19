BACKPEDAL Alert! Don Lemon QUICK to Throw Organizer of Group Who Stormed MN Church Under the Bus (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Don Lemon was all about taking credit for the group storming the Minnesota church until he realized what they did could actually be illegal. Once the DOJ got involved, Lemon was quick to blame the group organizer and claim he was just doing journalism.

Advertisement

Whatever that is.

Guys, when CNN fires someone ... yeah, woof.

Watch this:

NEW: Don Lemon blames the organizer of the group who stormed the MN church after the DOJ launched an investigation into the incident.



Lemon, who uploaded a video of himself defending the mob from inside the church, says he was simply engaged in "an act of journalism."



"Why… pic.twitter.com/t0Fi2SGLiZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2026

Post continues:

"Why don't you talk to the actual person who is in charge of the organization and whose idea it was to have the protests at the church before you start blaming me for stuff."

Wow.

What a chicken.

Should Don Lemon be prosecuted? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 19, 2026

Ahem.

This guy did so much damage to CNN. They will never recover from choosing to put this clown on air. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 19, 2026

Seems she returned the favor:

Ha. That organizer Nekima Armstrong, threw Don lemon under the bus on FB and thanked him and the demon dawokefarmer-the one who was screaming in worshiper’s faces pic.twitter.com/UCFKFcZD4w — Alicen 🇺🇸 (@Alicenmcg) January 19, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Don Lemon sees kids fleeing church: "It is traumatic for the people, and that's what protesting is about" pic.twitter.com/M5zVXHZk96 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 19, 2026

This is gonna be fun.

============================================================

Related:

LOL-WHAT? Next-Level CREEP CA Sen. Scott Wiener Calls Kids Drinking Milk 'Next Level Creepy' and HOOBOY

Somebody's NERVOUS: Eric Swalwell Lashes OUT at Joel Gilbert Over 'BOMBSHELL Court Claim' About Residence

DAMN, SON! Eric Swalwell Threatens ICE Agents, and Mike Davis Tells Him to Come GET SOME

WOW: Jay Jones In SUCH a Rush to Rob Millions of Virginians of Their Vote He Makes HUGE Mistake (Pic)

Not TODAY, Margaret! Kristi Noem ENDS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Debate Over Arrested Illegals (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.