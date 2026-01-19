Projection-Palooza! Tim Walz, Who Emboldens These Leftist Agitators, Warned ICE Would Targ...
BACKPEDAL Alert! Don Lemon QUICK to Throw Organizer of Group Who Stormed MN Church Under the Bus (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on January 19, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Don Lemon was all about taking credit for the group storming the Minnesota church until he realized what they did could actually be illegal. Once the DOJ got involved, Lemon was quick to blame the group organizer and claim he was just doing journalism.

Whatever that is.

Guys, when CNN fires someone ... yeah, woof. 

Watch this:

Post continues:

"Why don't you talk to the actual person who is in charge of the organization and whose idea it was to have the protests at the church before you start blaming me for stuff."

Wow.

What a chicken.

Ahem.

Seems she returned the favor:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
This is gonna be fun.

============================================================

