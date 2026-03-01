WAKE UP! Watch Dana Bash's Face Closely As Democrat Iranian-American Goes Off on Her Own Party (Video)

Even CNN couldn’t dodge the self-own this time. A fiery Iranian-American Democrat just went full scorched-earth on live television, ripping into her own party for letting Trump Derangement Syndrome turn them into cheerleaders for the Khamenei regime’s slaughter of tens of thousands of innocents—while praising President Trump for actually doing something about it.

We kinda sorta totally love the look on Dana Bash's face.

Watch:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. CNN was just FORCED to air a Democrat Iranian-American EVISCERATING her own party for attacking President Trump!



"It's imperative the Democrat Party WAKE UP and get past their dislike of President Trump!"



"I AM a huge Democrat. I am INCREDIBLY disappointed with… pic.twitter.com/RGAmS6Fzal — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 1, 2026

Post continues:

"I AM a huge Democrat. I am INCREDIBLY disappointed with my party! I do NOT see myself in them in this moment." We all saw this coming. The Democrats screwed up. TDS is a mental illness!

As Brit Hume said, they really have trapped themselves into this place where they can't even admit the death of a monster like Khamenei is a good thing. If you find yourself siding with drug cartels and terrorists just because Trump is fighting with and ending them, you MIGHT want to think about what it is you really stand for.

This has been embarrassing for the Democratic Party in so many ways, considering how low their approval rating was before this. Oof.

Their ideology is undermining our country. Well said. pic.twitter.com/w1rhC1h6WR — “Dr.” JZ2.0 (@realJZervos) March 1, 2026

The Iranian people in every country celebrating this should tell the Democratic leadership that they are, yet again, on the wrong side of an issue. The 10% of hardliners who are out driving the Democrat narrative need to be excised. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) March 1, 2026

They cannot accept that because that means Trump did something right, and that is counter to their entire platform, which is based on one thing and one thing only. Opposing Trump.

Which means supporting Islamic terrorists and drug cartels ... way to go, Democrats.

