WAKE UP! Watch Dana Bash's Face Closely As Democrat Iranian-American Goes Off on Her Own Party (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on March 01, 2026
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Even CNN couldn’t dodge the self-own this time. A fiery Iranian-American Democrat just went full scorched-earth on live television, ripping into her own party for letting Trump Derangement Syndrome turn them into cheerleaders for the Khamenei regime’s slaughter of tens of thousands of innocents—while praising President Trump for actually doing something about it.

We kinda sorta totally love the look on Dana Bash's face.

Watch:

Post continues:

"I AM a huge Democrat. I am INCREDIBLY disappointed with my party! I do NOT see myself in them in this moment."

We all saw this coming. The Democrats screwed up.

TDS is a mental illness!

As Brit Hume said, they really have trapped themselves into this place where they can't even admit the death of a monster like Khamenei is a good thing. If you find yourself siding with drug cartels and terrorists just because Trump is fighting with and ending them, you MIGHT want to think about what it is you really stand for.

This has been embarrassing for the Democratic Party in so many ways, considering how low their approval rating was before this. Oof.

She MAD! Check Out How Nancy Mace Used Khamenei's Death to Trigger Ilhan Omar's Unhinged (Drunken?) Rant
Sam J.
They cannot accept that because that means Trump did something right, and that is counter to their entire platform, which is based on one thing and one thing only. Opposing Trump.

Which means supporting Islamic terrorists and drug cartels ... way to go, Democrats.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS

