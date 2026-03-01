Khamenei Post From Mid-February Talking Smack About the United States and Our Military...
She MAD! Check Out How Nancy Mace Used Khamenei's Death to Trigger Ilhan Omar's Unhinged (Drunken?) Rant

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on March 01, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Aww, would you look at that? Nancy Mace is such a giver, she really is. She knew her pals Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were likely hurting over the death of Khamenei so she sent her heart, thoughts, and prayers to them.

And they say Republicans aren't kind.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Ha.

As you can imagine, Ilhan was not amused by Mace's kind post:

Post continues:

... his holy month you find peace and respect for yourself,

Ok, wow. Talk about a bunch of typos and rage, almost as if she was posting herself after having too much to drink OR was so enraged that she couldn't take the time necessary to form an actual rebuttal.

Either way, this is too damn funny.

Oh, and Omar turned off replies. She mad.

Mace was also kind enough to correct her:

Heh.

Relentless.

WAKE UP! Watch Dana Bash's Face Closely As Democrat Iranian-American Goes Off on Her Own Party (Video)
Sam J.
It is pathetic when they lock down replies, not only because it looks weak, but people can still respond; they just have to use a quote-tweet, which means more people see it than if she had allowed responses in the first place.

Yeah, this was not Omar's finest moment. 

