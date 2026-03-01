She MAD! Check Out How Nancy Mace Used Khamenei's Death to Trigger Ilhan Omar's Unhinged (Drunken?) Rant

Aww, would you look at that? Nancy Mace is such a giver, she really is. She knew her pals Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were likely hurting over the death of Khamenei so she sent her heart, thoughts, and prayers to them.

And they say Republicans aren't kind.

My heart goes out to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib tonight. Sending them thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/8CLlk18Q7D — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 1, 2026

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Ha.

As you can imagine, Ilhan was not amused by Mace's kind post:

I hope you aren’t drunk and took your staff’s advice, Rashida and I don’t know this man and feel confident he didn’t care about us. Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk. I pray in his holy… https://t.co/s4kpye5QVg — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 1, 2026

Post continues:

... his holy month you find peace and respect for yourself,

Ok, wow. Talk about a bunch of typos and rage, almost as if she was posting herself after having too much to drink OR was so enraged that she couldn't take the time necessary to form an actual rebuttal.

Either way, this is too damn funny.

Oh, and Omar turned off replies. She mad.

Mace was also kind enough to correct her:

Honey, it’s “please refrain” not “please restrain.”



This is what happens when your staff is from the Third World and can’t speak proper English. https://t.co/cvnr2VoZpe — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) March 1, 2026

Heh.

So tell me, what was it like being married to your brother? https://t.co/N9pYmHEiAa — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 1, 2026

Relentless.

Any politician who won't allow public comment doesn't believe in the 1st amendment and should be removed from their position in government. https://t.co/fb3wC68vtO — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) March 1, 2026

It is pathetic when they lock down replies, not only because it looks weak, but people can still respond; they just have to use a quote-tweet, which means more people see it than if she had allowed responses in the first place.

“Don’t know this man and confident he didn’t care about us” is quite the condemnation. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/rFkeCp1SuZ — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 1, 2026

Yeah, this was not Omar's finest moment.

