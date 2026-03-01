Brit Hume Explains How Dems Have SCREWED Themselves (Especially on Iran) With Their Trump-Hate Agenda

We love it when Brit Hume calmly, even politely, talks about how Democrats have set themselves up for a major fail by running an agenda based on ALWAYS OPPOSING TRUMP, no matter what the president does.

For example, this agenda is doing them no favors with America's success in Iran and the death of Khamenei.

Of course, Hume explains it far better than we can:

BRIT HUME: “The public reaction is likely to be favorable, and I think these Democrats are kind of trapped."



"These Democrats, with rare exception...feel their job in life is to resist and oppose Donald Trump in every way, almost no matter what he does."



“Over time, those who… pic.twitter.com/Dybmm93xK8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 1, 2026

Post continues:

... are critical may feel vindicated if things start to go badly, but if they don't, they're going to be stuck with this." “If the Iranian regime goes down, and things turn out well in Iran, that will be a burden around their necks.”

And boy howdy, was Brit Hume right.

Case in point, after the news broke that Khamanei was dead, Iranians all over the world celebrated, many crying with joy. Compare that to bitter lefties and Democrats (and some nutjob groypers) screeching about how America is the evil country for going in and removing the evil dictator, his family, and 40 others evil leaders.

Imagine if they weren't driven by nothing but Trump hate. If even Democrats could say, 'Wow, this is amazing. Khamanei has been terrorizing the world for half a century, this was smart by the president and Israel.'

But of course, they can't do that ... except John Fetterman but that's another article.

Bingo.

Yeah, that statement means even more now.

Sure, it's still funny, but he knew they'd lose their minds over what was to come ... and he was needling them already.

You love to see it.

