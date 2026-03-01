VIP
From 'Shush the Kids' to 'Rejoice in the Noise': How a Church's Policy...
4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the...
Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote...
BREAKING: Ayatollah Khamenei DEAD, Body Found; Update: Reportedly Trump Has Seen the Photo

Brit Hume Explains How Dems Have SCREWED Themselves (Especially on Iran) With Their Trump-Hate Agenda

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:37 AM on March 01, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

We love it when Brit Hume calmly, even politely, talks about how Democrats have set themselves up for a major fail by running an agenda based on ALWAYS OPPOSING TRUMP, no matter what the president does.

For example, this agenda is doing them no favors with America's success in Iran and the death of Khamenei.

Of course, Hume explains it far better than we can:

Post continues:

... are critical may feel vindicated if things start to go badly, but if they don't, they're going to be stuck with this."

“If the Iranian regime goes down, and things turn out well in Iran, that will be a burden around their necks.”

And boy howdy, was Brit Hume right.

Case in point, after the news broke that Khamanei was dead, Iranians all over the world celebrated, many crying with joy. Compare that to bitter lefties and Democrats (and some nutjob groypers) screeching about how America is the evil country for going in and removing the evil dictator, his family, and 40 others evil leaders.

Imagine if they weren't driven by nothing but Trump hate. If even Democrats could say, 'Wow, this is amazing. Khamanei has been terrorizing the world for half a century, this was smart by the president and Israel.'

