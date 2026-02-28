4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the...
BREAKING: Ayatollah Khamenei DEAD, Body Found; Update: Reportedly Trump Has Seen the Photo

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:06 PM on February 28, 2026
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

-- UPDATE --

---

Ayatollah Kamenei has been eliminated.

USA USA USA USA

Wow.

From Reutuers:

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, has ruled Iran since 1989. As Supreme Leader, he holds ultimate authority over all branches of government, the military and the judiciary in the Shi'ite Islamic republic.

Over almost four decades, Khamenei built a regional power to rival the Sunni Muslim states across the Gulf while promoting nuclear technology that unnerved the surrounding region.   

Iran has been implacably hostile to the U.S. and Israel — while crushing repeated unrest at home.   

But Saturday's strikes on Iran come amid a cascade of crises.

Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote to the Squad Member
Sam J.
Just amazing.

Hell yes, we are.

============================================================

