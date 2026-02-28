BREAKING: Ayatollah Khamenei DEAD, Body Found; Update: Reportedly Trump Has Seen the Photo

-- UPDATE --
BREAKING: Photo of Khamenei’s de-d body has been shown to President Trump, per Israeli media.— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) February 28, 2026
---
Ayatollah Kamenei has been eliminated.
🚨BREAKING NEWS: Ayatollah Khamenei’s body has been found.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2026
Iran’s Supreme Leader is dead.
🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sR8X0Cj1fa
USA USA USA USA
CONFIRMED! The ayatollah has been eliminated.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 28, 2026
Congratulations 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/SEKB92zW1e
Senior israeli official to Reuters: Khamenei dead, his body has been found.— Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) February 28, 2026
🚨🚨🚨Israeli ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter told U.S. officials that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in the Israeli strike on his compound, a source with knowledge said— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) February 28, 2026
IDF didn’t just eliminate Khamenei, they got video of the body and presented it to Netanyahu.— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 28, 2026
Wow.
BREAKING 🔴🔴🔴— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 28, 2026
ISRAEL SAYS KHAMENEI'S BODY WAS FOUND (N12 News)
From Reutuers:
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, has ruled Iran since 1989. As Supreme Leader, he holds ultimate authority over all branches of government, the military and the judiciary in the Shi'ite Islamic republic.
Over almost four decades, Khamenei built a regional power to rival the Sunni Muslim states across the Gulf while promoting nuclear technology that unnerved the surrounding region.
Iran has been implacably hostile to the U.S. and Israel — while crushing repeated unrest at home.
But Saturday's strikes on Iran come amid a cascade of crises.
Recommended
Just amazing.
We are the greatest country on Earth and it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/4DDRsZvsji— Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) February 28, 2026
Hell yes, we are.
============================================================
Related:
Mike Lawler Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Explain War Powers Act to Mouth-Breathing Democrats
CBS News' Anti-ICE DACA Headline Is a DOOZY Especially Once You See How Badly They Buried the Lede
Josh Shapiro Proves Once Again That Democrats Don't Believe in Adulting. Period.
WHOA: Hillary Clinton's Non-Answer Under Oath About Epstein Sure Sounds Like She Threw Bill Under the Bus
DataRepublican PERFECTLY Breaks Down Why Republicans Are Slow-Walking the SAVE Act in MUST-Read Thread
And BOOM: Dana Loesch UNLOADS on Candace Owens Simp Accusing Her and Others of Being Paid 'Opposition'
============================================================
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member