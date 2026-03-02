Pete Hegseth Drops a MOAB on Dem/Media Narratives in Opposition to the Iran...
It Stops NOW! Scott Jennings Blows the DOORS Off CNN Panelists Whining Trump 'Started a New War' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on March 02, 2026
Twitchy

We'd say the Left's unhinged, even traitorous (they love to use that word) behavior around the Trump administration working with Israel to end Islamic terror's reign in the Middle East is surprising, but considering these are the same people who took the side of the drug cartels because ORANGE MAN BAD, none of their abhorrent babbling surprises us much.

It's adorable how they're trying to spin Trump's strikes into a 'new war,' and by adorable, we mean annoying yet predictable AF.

Tell us you've had your head in the sand for a half-century without telling us, Lefties.

Scott Jennings has had ENOUGH.

Watch:

And that's the REAL reason they hate it. 

Trump had the guts to DO IT.

You can really tell generations apart by how they are responding to Operation Epic Fury.

Sorry, not sorry, Democrats and Lefties, but America is not the bad guy. We know, you like to believe we're a racist, hateful, evil, violent country ... but you're wrong. Again.

IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

