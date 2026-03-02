It Stops NOW! Scott Jennings Blows the DOORS Off CNN Panelists Whining Trump 'Started a New War' (Watch)

We'd say the Left's unhinged, even traitorous (they love to use that word) behavior around the Trump administration working with Israel to end Islamic terror's reign in the Middle East is surprising, but considering these are the same people who took the side of the drug cartels because ORANGE MAN BAD, none of their abhorrent babbling surprises us much.

It's adorable how they're trying to spin Trump's strikes into a 'new war,' and by adorable, we mean annoying yet predictable AF.

Tell us you've had your head in the sand for a half-century without telling us, Lefties.

Scott Jennings has had ENOUGH.

Watch:

Trump isn’t starting a war - he’s ending a regime at war with the US & Western Civilization for 47 years. May God rest the souls of the Americans who gave their lives in this noble cause.



Missiles. Nuclear ambitions. Terrorism. It stops now because Trump had the guts to do it. pic.twitter.com/EWaS6xhTZr — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 2, 2026

And that's the REAL reason they hate it.

Trump had the guts to DO IT.

You can really tell generations apart by how they are responding to Operation Epic Fury.

Here's the receipts he’s ending a regime at war with the US & Western Civilization for 47 years. pic.twitter.com/ECxV5QbarQ — 𝕏 Real AR 𝕏 (@OrgRealAR) March 2, 2026

Sorry, not sorry, Democrats and Lefties, but America is not the bad guy. We know, you like to believe we're a racist, hateful, evil, violent country ... but you're wrong. Again.

