SHADIEST Financials Ever Seen: Receipt-Filled Thread EXPOSES Somali-Led Ohio NGO 'Helping' Ex-Convicts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on January 19, 2026
ImgFlip

Well, well, well, what do you know, it's not just Minnesota where the Somali community may be getting away with lots and lots of fraud.

Check out this thread about an NGO in Ohio:

A million in government grants for a program to give jobs and housing to ex-convicts.

Alrighty.

Immigrants.

Keep going.

One guy.

That's not a board ... 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Other expenses. 

New cars and jewelry, maybe?

Something does not make sense here.

Hrm.

Dang, fraud pays well.

Err ... we mean, helping ex-convicts find jobs pays well. Ahem.

Four.

So why do they need UNIK?

Paying himself?

Good question.

What was in it for them?

MASSIVE red flag.

Tags:

JOBS OHIO

