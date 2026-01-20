Set Phasers to HA HA HA! William Shatner Teams UP with Stephen Miller to Take WOKE Star Trek 2026 APART

Full disclosure, when we first saw this from @EndWokeness, we thought it was a parody created by AI.

No, really.

Then we realized it was REAL.

Yes, really.

Star Trek 2026… Beyond parody… pic.twitter.com/tf8KOpxmgm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2026

We're not entirely sure what it will take for woke crazy women to figure out that they're destroying franchises left and right because they care about 'activism' more than they do entertaining people. The only morons who will watch Star Trek 2026 already believe the BS they're selling, and most of them are busy making posters and screaming at ICE for trying to remove illegal child predators.

Stephen Miller had a great idea for saving the franchise from the crazy, mouth-breathing, she/her actively working to destroy it.

Tragic. But it’s not too late for @paramountplus to save the franchise. Step 1: Reconcile with @WilliamShatner and give him total creative control. https://t.co/HRMDcYeBnU — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 16, 2026

This.

Yes.

ALL OF THIS.

There is only one real Captain of the Starship Enterprise, and luckily, he's still around and on X.

😳 😱

I am so on the same page with you @StephenM!

The fact that they have not cure Hyperopia by the 32rd Century is an abysmal oversight on the writers!😤



Also @paramountplus needs to up the budget because I’m sure that a well oiled organization like Starfleet in the distant… https://t.co/96MtYUGGWf — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 19, 2026

Post continues:

... future could afford more than one pair of glasses for at least this hyperopic bridge crew. Do they pass the glasses around while piloting the ship‽ Shame on the line producers! That is what you meant, right? I am ready to assume command of the series! Call me!!

Please, Paramount. Call him.

