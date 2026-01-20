Cynical Publius 'Fixes' Brian Tyler Cohen's Virginia Dem Utopia Post With Savagely SPOT-ON...
Set Phasers to HA HA HA! William Shatner Teams UP with Stephen Miller to Take WOKE Star Trek 2026 APART

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on January 20, 2026
Meme

Full disclosure, when we first saw this from @EndWokeness, we thought it was a parody created by AI. 

No, really.

Then we realized it was REAL.

Yes, really.

We're not entirely sure what it will take for woke crazy women to figure out that they're destroying franchises left and right because they care about 'activism' more than they do entertaining people. The only morons who will watch Star Trek 2026 already believe the BS they're selling, and most of them are busy making posters and screaming at ICE for trying to remove illegal child predators.

Stephen Miller had a great idea for saving the franchise from the crazy, mouth-breathing, she/her actively working to destroy it.

This.

Yes.

ALL OF THIS.

There is only one real Captain of the Starship Enterprise, and luckily, he's still around and on X. 

Post continues:

OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After He Calls HER a Moron
Sam J.
... future could afford more than one pair of glasses for at least this hyperopic bridge crew. Do they pass the glasses around while piloting the ship‽ 

Shame on the line producers!

That is what you meant, right?

I am ready to assume command of the series! Call me!!

Please, Paramount. Call him.

============================================================

OWNED! Former Reaganite KT McFarland Kindly Schools TF Out of Keith Olbermann After He Calls HER a Moron

Lesson LEARNED?! Student Journalist SLAMS Abigail Spanberger for Shutting Them Out of Her Inauguration

SHADIEST Financials Ever Seen: Receipt-Filled Thread EXPOSES Somali-Led Ohio NGO 'Helping' Ex-Convicts

Oh, Honey ... NO: Video-Thread DECIMATES Every Leftist Claiming Trump Supporters Are the CRUEL Ones

So, About Those MN Somalis Who Assaulted Nick Sortor and Took His Camera ... Just GUESS Where They Work

============================================================

