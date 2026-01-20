Set Phasers to HA HA HA! William Shatner Teams UP with Stephen Miller...
Cynical Publius 'Fixes' Brian Tyler Cohen's Virginia Dem Utopia Post With Savagely SPOT-ON Corrections

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:31 AM on January 20, 2026
Gif

Oh, joy.

Brian Tyler Cohen is back with another breathless ode to Virginia Democrats' Utopia, painting their agenda as some heroic crusade against the big bad Republicans. But let's be honest about what it is they're really doing here: high-fiving over dodging ICE, rigging maps to nuke GOP seats, constitutionalizing 'rights' that sound more like a woke wish list, firing conservatives from college boards to ensure echo-chamber indoctrination, reviving DEI divisiveness, jacking up wages to automate jobs away, and funneling housing to their corporate cronies. 

Because nothing says 'progress' like turning the Old Dominion into a Leftist dumpster fire of awful.

Take a gander at this slop:

His stupid post continues:

... constitution

—Enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution

—Protect and expand voting rights

—Fire Republican appointees to the University of Virginia board

—Reestablish support for diversity and inclusion

—Accelerate a minimum wage increase

—Build more housing to lower rent prices

Wow. Talk about some impressive mental gymnastics to spin what a disaster the Virginia Democrats already really are. 

Cynical Publius was good enough to 'correct' the many many MANY mistakes Cohen made:

Kick-butt post continues:

... constitution

—Enshrine infanticide in the state constitution

—Protect and expand voting rights for illegal aliens

—Fire Republican appointees to the University of Virginia board so that there is zero intellectual diversity in higher education and instead it is merely higher indoctrination

—Reestablish support for racism and exclusion in a manner that would make Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee proud of their Virginia descendants

—Accelerate a full automation of fast food franchises without human employees

—Build more housing to sell to corporate Democrat interests

THERE it is. THAT'S the reality of what they're doing here in Virginia.

And don't let them or any of their paid talking heads tell you any differently.

============================================================

