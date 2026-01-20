Cynical Publius 'Fixes' Brian Tyler Cohen's Virginia Dem Utopia Post With Savagely SPOT-ON Corrections

Oh, joy.

Brian Tyler Cohen is back with another breathless ode to Virginia Democrats' Utopia, painting their agenda as some heroic crusade against the big bad Republicans. But let's be honest about what it is they're really doing here: high-fiving over dodging ICE, rigging maps to nuke GOP seats, constitutionalizing 'rights' that sound more like a woke wish list, firing conservatives from college boards to ensure echo-chamber indoctrination, reviving DEI divisiveness, jacking up wages to automate jobs away, and funneling housing to their corporate cronies.

Because nothing says 'progress' like turning the Old Dominion into a Leftist dumpster fire of awful.

Take a gander at this slop:

Virginia Democrats now have total control of the state government and have immediately moved to:



—End police cooperation with Trump’s ICE

—Pass new maps to combat Trump’s gerrymandering and eliminate up to 4 Republican House seats

—Enshrine LGBTQ+ rights in the state… pic.twitter.com/JdnlBSO0qp — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 18, 2026

His stupid post continues:

... constitution —Enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution —Protect and expand voting rights —Fire Republican appointees to the University of Virginia board —Reestablish support for diversity and inclusion —Accelerate a minimum wage increase —Build more housing to lower rent prices

Wow. Talk about some impressive mental gymnastics to spin what a disaster the Virginia Democrats already really are.

Cynical Publius was good enough to 'correct' the many many MANY mistakes Cohen made:

You had quite a few misspellings. I fixed them for you.



—Actively oppose the lawful enforcement of America's immigration laws

—Pass new maps to create the gerrymandering that Democrats have always engaged in for 150 years yet blame the GOP for

—Enshrine perversion in the state… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 18, 2026

Kick-butt post continues:

... constitution —Enshrine infanticide in the state constitution —Protect and expand voting rights for illegal aliens —Fire Republican appointees to the University of Virginia board so that there is zero intellectual diversity in higher education and instead it is merely higher indoctrination —Reestablish support for racism and exclusion in a manner that would make Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee proud of their Virginia descendants —Accelerate a full automation of fast food franchises without human employees —Build more housing to sell to corporate Democrat interests

THERE it is. THAT'S the reality of what they're doing here in Virginia.

And don't let them or any of their paid talking heads tell you any differently.

