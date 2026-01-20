Window-Licking LEFTY Bodied in the Comments for Comparing MN Somali Daycares to Church...
BOO and YAH! Townhall Media Announces the One and ONLY Larry O’Connor As New Editor of Townhall

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on January 20, 2026
Photo: Business Wire

Townhall Media, a subsidiary of Salem Media Group (OTCQX: SALM), today announced the appointment of Larry O’Connor as Editor of Townhall.com, effective immediately.

AWESOME-SAUCE.

We adore Larry, true story. And he's been around doing great things and making a huge difference for a long, long time.

O’Connor is a trusted conservative voice known for credibility, clarity, and consistency, earning the respect of audiences, peers, and industry leaders alike. He brings decades of experience across writing, podcasts, broadcast, and live events, along with a proven record of leadership, audience growth, and editorial excellence, to one of the nation’s most influential conservative platforms.

O’Connor is known for his deep understanding of the political and cultural landscape. His career spans multiple media formats, and he has built a large, loyal national audience by combining sharp analysis, principled conservatism, and engaging conversations.

He has been part of the Townhall Media family since 2016, writing for both Townhall and HotAir. His daily live podcast, LARRY, airs weekdays at noon on Townhall.com and YouTube, reaching nearly 700,000 subscribers. In addition, listeners, Capitol Hill staffers, White House officials, and decision-makers across the Washington, D.C. region hear O’Connor every morning during drive time on WMAL 105.9 FM.

O’Connor is also a frequent lecturer at Hillsdale and The Heritage Foundation, and is well known for his enthusiasm for Navy football. He learned the art of war from Andrew Breitbart himself as editor of Breitbart TV.

We reached out to O'Connor, who had this to say about his new gig: 

'I’ve been promoted to Editor. This was either a brilliant decision or a cry for help.'

HA!

We are going with a brilliant decision. Absolutely.

As Editor of Townhall.com, O’Connor will oversee editorial strategy and guide Townhall’s continued growth as a premier media outlet for conservative news, commentary, and analysis. As he put it, 

'Promoted to Editor of Townhall. The takes remain unsupervised.'

Gird your loins!

============================================================

