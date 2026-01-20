YAAAS! Scott Jennings Has Just TWO WORDS for Lefties Who Think They Can...
Co-Founder of Church Stormed by Don Lemon BODIES the Democrats
Jill Filipovic Appalled by Photo of ICE ‘Marching Half-Naked Elderly People Out Into...
MN Could End ICE Raids Tomorrow: Just Stop Harboring Criminal Illegals and Cooperate...
St. Paul Hotels Cancel Reservations Due to ‘Heightened Security Concerns’

(Not So) SHOCKING! Judges FOR SALE in Ohio Immigration Court - Exclusive BOMBSHELL Video (Watch)

Sam J. | 12:53 PM on January 20, 2026
Townhall Media

Sounds like immigration judges can be bribed in Ohio.

We know we should be shocked by this, but sadly, we're just not.

From our good friend (and former Twitchy maniac) Amy Curtis at Townhall:

In exclusive footage obtained by Townhall, evidence has emerged suggesting that migrants from the West African nation of Mauritania are exploiting the U.S. immigration and asylum system in Lockland, Ohio, raising serious questions about the integrity and oversight of the process.

The footage includes allegations that some migrants are being coached on how to navigate the asylum system, encouraged to fabricate claims to meet legal thresholds, and informed — according to sources on the ground — that favorable rulings can be secured through illicit means. These claims point to systemic vulnerabilities that make the immigration system susceptible to abuse and corruption.

At the center of the operation is Patricia Golder, who, according to the footage, has turned the alleged manipulation of the asylum process into her business. Golder says she takes a portion of the pay given to the Mauritanian migrants in exchange for helping them navigate the system, and she claims she can bribe judges to rule in the migrants' favor. The footage also suggests that many of the migrants involved neither embrace nor intend to adopt core American values, even as they access public resources designed to protect legitimate asylum seekers.

In the 26-minute video, the undercover reporter is introduced to Golder by one of Golder's friends, Cindy Reis, who says Golder helps Mauritanian migrants obtain their papers.

Watch this:

Wild.

And corrupt AF. Yup.

