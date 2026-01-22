Scott Jennings' Emoji-Response to Chris Cuomo's THREATS About Using the Word 'Illegals' Is *CHEF'S KISS*

As Twitchy readers know, Chris Cuomo got all big and tough about Scott Jennings using the word illegals.

Because God forbid anyone call illegal aliens what they really are.

Advertisement

He went so far as to say Jennings would get his as* beat.

Take a gander:

🚨 BREAKING: Chris Cuomo is facing massive backlash for suggesting Scott Jennings will get his "a*s BEAT" for calling illegal aliens "illegal"



Wow. This guy is UNHINGED.



"If somebody beats your a*s because you're being rude and disrespectful and causing division in this country… pic.twitter.com/xlzwtsASUA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 22, 2026

Post continues:

... that's causing distress and pain all over the streets and making people want to hurt one another!" "As the expression goes, FAFO.""BE CAREFUL. If you want to be a tough guy, there are plenty of tough guys out there." "What are you, a bully now? What are you, a tough guy? Because you're talking to this kid who happens to be right, calling people illegals!" "'They're called illegal aliens in the law.' And you know what? A long time ago, Republicans and Democrats switched to undocumented. Why? Because it seemed inhuman. That's why." "What are you gonna do? What are you? You're a tough guy now, huh? I thought you were just supposed to be the simpering but, you know, open to conversation Trump defender." "You want to see how somebody can make you stop saying illegal? And then what are you gonna do? Sue? Tough guy. How are you gonna enforce that?" "You're not a tough guy, okay? You're a guy with slick to the side hair, a slick tongue, and everybody knows what you're doing. Don't be a tough guy. Not you."

Yeah, tough guy!

Jarvis started the response:

Seriously.

And then Jennings with the emoji-finish.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 22, 2026

HAAAAA.

============================================================

Related:

Buckle UP! Blue Lives Matter Makes ICE Protesters' Lives a Living (Hilarious) HELL, and We're HERE for It

Oh NO, Boys and Girls! Ms. Rachel Is in BIG Trouble for Doing an Antisemitism Then LYING About It (Vid)

YAAAS! Scott Jennings Has Just TWO WORDS for Lefties Who Think They Can Tell Him What to Say (Watch)

(Not So) SHOCKING! Judges FOR SALE in Ohio Immigration Court - Exclusive BOMBSHELL Video (Watch)

Window-Licking LEFTY Bodied in the Comments for Comparing MN Somali Daycares to Church Don Lemon Raided

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.