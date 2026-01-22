Scott Jennings' Emoji-Response to Chris Cuomo's THREATS About Using the Word 'Illegals' Is *CHEF'S KISS*

GAME OVER! FBI Just Arrested 'Masterminds' Who Thought Storming St. Paul Cities Church...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on January 22, 2026

As Twitchy readers know, Chris Cuomo got all big and tough about Scott Jennings using the word illegals.

Because God forbid anyone call illegal aliens what they really are.

He went so far as to say Jennings would get his as* beat.

Take a gander:

Post continues:

... that's causing distress and pain all over the streets and making people want to hurt one another!"

"As the expression goes, FAFO.""BE CAREFUL. If you want to be a tough guy, there are plenty of tough guys out there."

"What are you, a bully now? What are you, a tough guy? Because you're talking to this kid who happens to be right, calling people illegals!"

"'They're called illegal aliens in the law.' And you know what? A long time ago, Republicans and Democrats switched to undocumented. Why? Because it seemed inhuman. That's why."

"What are you gonna do? What are you? You're a tough guy now, huh? I thought you were just supposed to be the simpering but, you know, open to conversation Trump defender."

"You want to see how somebody can make you stop saying illegal? And then what are you gonna do? Sue? Tough guy. How are you gonna enforce that?"

"You're not a tough guy, okay? You're a guy with slick to the side hair, a slick tongue, and everybody knows what you're doing. Don't be a tough guy. Not you."

Yeah, tough guy!

Jarvis started the response:

Seriously.

And then Jennings with the emoji-finish.

HAAAAA.

