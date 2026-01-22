Chris Cuomo Blasts Scott Jennings for Using the Phrase ‘Illegal Aliens’ to Describe...
Scott Jennings: Lawsuit Threat Most Likely Spurred Cameron Kasky to 'Retract' His Trump...
VIP
VA Dems Introduce Bill Mandating Inclusion of Every Marginalized Group in History Curricul...
'ICE Out': Minneapolis Kennel Employee Leaves Nasty Note on Border Patrol K-9's Feed...
Failed Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Catches Nick Sortor in a Fib (Not Really)
Sen. Mark Kelly Says He’s Seriously Considering 2028 Run
Stephen Miller Schools Sen. Chris Murphy, Who's Providing 'Oversight' in Texas
US Appeals Court Lifts Restrictions on ICE Using Force Against Protesters in Minnesota
Drew Holden Takes Apart the Media's Coverage of Baby Being Tear-Gassed by ICE
Lunatic Texas Teacher Coaches Kids on Evading ICE: Demonizing Law Enforcement with Your...
Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute
Ted Cruz Shares a NASCAR-Level Improvement to Gavin Newsom's Photo Op With Alex...
Protesters, Clergy Call for 'State Shutdown' of Minnesota on Friday to Get ICE...
Ex Biden Cheerleader Hakeem Jeffries Gets Projection Nuked After Saying Trump's 'Embarrass...

Oh NO, Boys and Girls! Ms. Rachel Is in BIG Trouble for Doing an Antisemitism Then LYING About It (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on January 22, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

YouTuber and Zohran Mamdani fangirl Ms. Rachel did an 'uh-oh' and liked an antisemitic comment.

Now she's claiming she was just tapping and tried to delete.

She also claims it was her age ... 

Advertisement

We know the face you're making at this moment as you read this. Trust us, as you read more, the face will only get worse.

From the New York Post:

Kids’ YouTuber Ms. Rachel admitted to mistakenly liking an antisemitic Instagram comment that called for America to be “free from the Jews” and claimed she was attempting to delete it when she misclicked because she’s “old” and makes mistakes.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Ms. Rachel, whose legal name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, shared a statement from her notes app that read “Free Palestine, Free Sudan, Free Congo, Free Iran” with each country’s respective flag.

One comment left by an account belonging to a man from Slovakia added “Free America from the Jews” — which was liked by four other users, including Accurso, according to screenshots shared online.

Wow, that's a shame.

Recommended

Chris Cuomo Blasts Scott Jennings for Using the Phrase ‘Illegal Aliens’ to Describe to Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire
Advertisement

She also said it's her age.

Uh huh.

Sounds like nobody is buying what she's selling.

Let's not pretend this YouTuber hasn't always been 'questionable' at best.

What is it with this whack-job chick? 

And why are children watching her?

We totally believe her.

Advertisement

Umm ... what?

Woof.

============================================================

Related:

YAAAS! Scott Jennings Has Just TWO WORDS for Lefties Who Think They Can Tell Him What to Say (Watch)

(Not So) SHOCKING! Judges FOR SALE in Ohio Immigration Court - Exclusive BOMBSHELL Video (Watch)

Window-Licking LEFTY Bodied in the Comments for Comparing MN Somali Daycares to Church Don Lemon Raided

BOO and YAH! Townhall Media Announces the One and ONLY Larry O’Connor As New Editor of Townhall

Cynical Publius 'Fixes' Brian Tyler Cohen's Virginia Dem Utopia Post With Savagely SPOT-ON Corrections

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM CHRISTIANITY IRAN ISRAEL JUDAISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chris Cuomo Blasts Scott Jennings for Using the Phrase ‘Illegal Aliens’ to Describe to Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings: Lawsuit Threat Most Likely Spurred Cameron Kasky to 'Retract' His Trump Sex Ring Comment
Warren Squire
Stephen Miller Schools Sen. Chris Murphy, Who's Providing 'Oversight' in Texas
Brett T.
Drew Holden Takes Apart the Media's Coverage of Baby Being Tear-Gassed by ICE
Brett T.
Ted Cruz Shares a NASCAR-Level Improvement to Gavin Newsom's Photo Op With Alex Soros
Doug P.
Failed Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Catches Nick Sortor in a Fib (Not Really)
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chris Cuomo Blasts Scott Jennings for Using the Phrase ‘Illegal Aliens’ to Describe to Illegal Aliens Warren Squire
Advertisement