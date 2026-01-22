Oh NO, Boys and Girls! Ms. Rachel Is in BIG Trouble for Doing an Antisemitism Then LYING About It (Vid)

YouTuber and Zohran Mamdani fangirl Ms. Rachel did an 'uh-oh' and liked an antisemitic comment.

Now she's claiming she was just tapping and tried to delete.

She also claims it was her age ...

We know the face you're making at this moment as you read this. Trust us, as you read more, the face will only get worse.

Kids’ YouTube star Ms. Rachel apologizes for liking antisemitic comment she ‘was just tapping’ and tried to delete https://t.co/6zJZmmyoDF pic.twitter.com/mOI38YLveF — New York Post (@nypost) January 21, 2026

From the New York Post:

Kids’ YouTuber Ms. Rachel admitted to mistakenly liking an antisemitic Instagram comment that called for America to be “free from the Jews” and claimed she was attempting to delete it when she misclicked because she’s “old” and makes mistakes. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Ms. Rachel, whose legal name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, shared a statement from her notes app that read “Free Palestine, Free Sudan, Free Congo, Free Iran” with each country’s respective flag. One comment left by an account belonging to a man from Slovakia added “Free America from the Jews” — which was liked by four other users, including Accurso, according to screenshots shared online.

Wow, that's a shame.

UPDATE: Ms. Rachel made an “apology” video and then doubled down by pinning a conspiracy theory from Pro-Hamas account PNN claiming the antisemitic comment was written “by themselves.”



Yes really. https://t.co/6PcdHWl3Am pic.twitter.com/OVb2UKC7Hz — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) January 21, 2026

She also said it's her age.

Uh huh.

Ms. Rachel: “I accidentally grew a mustache, by mistake” pic.twitter.com/BY5xVdoAKp — The Uri (@uricohenisrael) January 22, 2026

Sounds like nobody is buying what she's selling.

“Oh noooo! Uh-oh! 😮 I thought these were just silly, cozy, long pajamas! 🤗✨” https://t.co/nzCN2sfYq3 pic.twitter.com/pEcdbfr9wv — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) January 22, 2026

Let's not pretend this YouTuber hasn't always been 'questionable' at best.

Ms. Rachel introduces a Gazan girl she says is starving.



The same girl features in dozens of videos at the time, proudly sharing recipes, dishes, and baked treats. pic.twitter.com/i1n0B5nbd8 — GAZAWOOD - the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) August 1, 2025

What is it with this whack-job chick?

And why are children watching her?

I HATE ANTISEMITISM, she says performatively, after platforming Hamas propaganda using a child as a prop and after streaming with a terror-adjacent faux journalist. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) January 22, 2026

We totally believe her.

I’d almost be willing to believe it was an accident if she wasn’t in the comments with Nazi accounts talking about how “they” are leaving the antisemitic comments “themselves.” https://t.co/h0IZCNlwDD — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) January 22, 2026

Umm ... what?

So sick of Ms. Rachel. She's beyond annoying and over-exposed. As for her hatred of Israel and latent antisemitism, that's clear. She's Linda Sarsour in overalls. pic.twitter.com/oWJAGjdftp — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 22, 2026

Woof.

