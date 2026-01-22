Buckle UP! Blue Lives Matter Makes ICE Protesters' Lives a Living (Hilarious) HELL, and We're HERE for It

If you're like us and completely OVER the fist-shaking, thin-skinned, mealy-mouthed protesters trying to keep ICE from removing really bad people from our country then you will LOVE LOVE LOVE what Blue Lives Matter is doing to ... combat the protester's efforts.

Advertisement

Ok, we're being nice.

They're all but destroying their efforts, and we are here FOR IT.

STOP what you're doing and buckle up. We warned you that we were just getting this party started.



-We're estimating that well over 100,000 false reports about the whereabouts of ICE have flooded the "report ICE hotlines" that are meant to help far-left protestors impede ICE… pic.twitter.com/AwuJ7LaMDl — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) January 22, 2026

Post continues:

... operations. -We're not saying we had anything to do with it, but we heard through the grapevine that more than 100 teams of veterans and off-duty officers have been "accidentally mistaken" as ICE by protestors... who then followed them DIRECTLY away from where ICE operations were able to take place. -We totally have nothing to do at all with ICE protestors showing up at the homes of ICE protestors to protest ICE... and then mass confusion following. It's so easy to cause mass chaos among these Communists when their collective IQ is lower than a box of french fries.

We love these people.

We do.

HUZZAH! All the huzzah we can muster, in fact.

Seriously.

IT'S SO BEAUTIFUL.

Is there a sign up sheet? Or donation option for snacks? — Hikenomics (@allabouttheUV) January 22, 2026

Sign us up!

I have no idea what you did.



Please keep doing it.



I am not saying I support any specific thing.



But please keep doing that thing no one knows what you are saying you aren't doing. — TheSaltyMom (@SaltyMommaC) January 22, 2026

Same.

It warms our cold, evil, dead hearts.

============================================================

Related:

Oh NO, Boys and Girls! Ms. Rachel Is in BIG Trouble for Doing an Antisemitism Then LYING About It (Vid)

YAAAS! Scott Jennings Has Just TWO WORDS for Lefties Who Think They Can Tell Him What to Say (Watch)

(Not So) SHOCKING! Judges FOR SALE in Ohio Immigration Court - Exclusive BOMBSHELL Video (Watch)

Window-Licking LEFTY Bodied in the Comments for Comparing MN Somali Daycares to Church Don Lemon Raided

BOO and YAH! Townhall Media Announces the One and ONLY Larry O’Connor As New Editor of Townhall

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.