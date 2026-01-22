Scott Jennings' Emoji-Response to Chris Cuomo's THREATS About Using the Word 'Illegals' Is...
Buckle UP! Blue Lives Matter Makes ICE Protesters' Lives a Living (Hilarious) HELL, and We're HERE for It

Sam J.
January 22, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

If you're like us and completely OVER the fist-shaking, thin-skinned, mealy-mouthed protesters trying to keep ICE from removing really bad people from our country then you will LOVE LOVE LOVE what Blue Lives Matter is doing to ... combat the protester's efforts.

Ok, we're being nice.

They're all but destroying their efforts, and we are here FOR IT.

Post continues:

... operations.

-We're not saying we had anything to do with it, but we heard through the grapevine that more than 100 teams of veterans and off-duty officers have been "accidentally mistaken" as ICE by protestors... who then followed them DIRECTLY away from where ICE operations were able to take place. 

-We totally have nothing to do at all with ICE protestors showing up at the homes of ICE protestors to protest ICE... and then mass confusion following.

It's so easy to cause mass chaos among these Communists when their collective IQ is lower than a box of french fries.

We love these people.

We do.

HUZZAH! All the huzzah we can muster, in fact.

Seriously.

IT'S SO BEAUTIFUL.

Sign us up!

Same.

It warms our cold, evil, dead hearts.

