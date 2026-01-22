Homeland Security Obliterates Ilhan Omar's ICE Tantrum: Deadbeat Dad Ditched 5-Year-Old, Not 'Detained'

Ilhan Omar remains a boil on the butt of humanity.

She's pushing the lie that ICE detained a five-year-old.

We wish we were just making this up:

ICE just detained a 5-year-old child.



Don’t tell us this is about “the worst of the worst.” That’s a lie.



Absolutely vile.https://t.co/YAADttsNlv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 22, 2026

You know what's absolutely vile, Ilhan? Here, let us get you a mirror.

Homeland Security is once again correcting the record:

ICE did NOT target a child. The child was ABANDONED.



On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias an illegal alien from Ecuador who was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration.



As agents approached the driver Adrian… https://t.co/UmxxV34omm — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 22, 2026

Post continues:

... Alexander Conejo Arias, fled on foot—abandoning his child. For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other officers apprehended Conejo Arias. Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates. This is consistent with past administration’s immigration enforcement. Parents can take control of their departure and receive a free flight and $2,600 with the CBP Home app. By using the CBP Home app illegal aliens reserve the chance to come back the right legal way.

So no, they did not arrest a five-year-old. No, they did not kidnap a five-year-old. Yes, Arias left his child in a car while he ran.

What a great dad.

Ahem.

Detained is a funny way of saying rescued… well it’s not funny it’s calculated. You know what you are doing and you are gross for that. https://t.co/DsSPIS47a1 — Brad Range (@RangeBrad) January 22, 2026

You're bad at this, Ilhan. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 22, 2026

She really, really is.

