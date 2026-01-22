CNN's Erin Burnett Happy to Take (Now Arrested) Church Service Attack Organizer's Word...
US Appeals Court Lifts Restrictions on ICE Using Force Against Protesters in Minnesota

Homeland Security Obliterates Ilhan Omar's ICE Tantrum: Deadbeat Dad Ditched 5-Year-Old, Not 'Detained'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on January 22, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ilhan Omar remains a boil on the butt of humanity.

She's pushing the lie that ICE detained a five-year-old.

We wish we were just making this up:

You know what's absolutely vile, Ilhan? Here, let us get you a mirror.

Homeland Security is once again correcting the record:

Post continues:

... Alexander Conejo Arias, fled on foot—abandoning his child. For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other officers apprehended Conejo Arias. Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates. This is consistent with past administration’s immigration enforcement. 

Parents can take control of their departure and receive a free flight and $2,600 with the CBP Home app. By using the CBP Home app illegal aliens reserve the chance to come back the right legal way.

So no, they did not arrest a five-year-old. No, they did not kidnap a five-year-old. Yes, Arias left his child in a car while he ran.

What a great dad.

Ahem.

She really, really is.

