CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation and Storms Out (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on January 22, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats have the worst heroes.

They just do.

Michael Fanone, for example, is a crazy, hot mess of desperation, especially now that his keepers like Nancy Pelosi don't really need him anymore. What purpose does he serve other than to be a reminder of the failure Pelosi was and how much she adored this guy?

Advertisement

During today's public congressional oversight hearing on the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, held by the House Judiciary Committee, an altercation erupted between Michael Fanone—a total nutbag—and Ivan Raiklin, a conservative activist.

Fanone, who appeared as a witness or participant in the hearing, confronted Raiklin directly, accusing him of making threats against his family, including explicit threats involving harm to his children (such as 'rape my children,' what?!). This led to shouting, with Fanone calling Raiklin a 'sick bastard' and demanding that the chairman control the 'deranged observer.' Raiklin responded calmly, contrasting his 'professional' demeanor with Fanone's and suggesting it reflected poorly on Fanone's actions on January 6.

Watch:

What?

Raiklin was less than impressed with Fanone defaming him this way:

*cough cough*

No offense to scumbags who may be reading this article.

That's an interesting point. Even nutbag Fanone didn't shoot anyone ... 

Once a scumbag, always a scumbag.

Wow.

Advertisement

See what we mean?

============================================================

