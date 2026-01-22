CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation and Storms Out (Watch)

Democrats have the worst heroes.

They just do.

Michael Fanone, for example, is a crazy, hot mess of desperation, especially now that his keepers like Nancy Pelosi don't really need him anymore. What purpose does he serve other than to be a reminder of the failure Pelosi was and how much she adored this guy?

During today's public congressional oversight hearing on the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, held by the House Judiciary Committee, an altercation erupted between Michael Fanone—a total nutbag—and Ivan Raiklin, a conservative activist.

Fanone, who appeared as a witness or participant in the hearing, confronted Raiklin directly, accusing him of making threats against his family, including explicit threats involving harm to his children (such as 'rape my children,' what?!). This led to shouting, with Fanone calling Raiklin a 'sick bastard' and demanding that the chairman control the 'deranged observer.' Raiklin responded calmly, contrasting his 'professional' demeanor with Fanone's and suggesting it reflected poorly on Fanone's actions on January 6.

Watch:

🚨 JUST IN: CHAOS erupts during Jack Smith's hearing as former J6 Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone goes off on Ivan Ranklin and an altercation breaks out



Things are getting TENSE. Fanone ended up leaving.



"This guy has threatened my family!" pic.twitter.com/igXBWz64sW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 22, 2026

What?

Raiklin was less than impressed with Fanone defaming him this way:

Who thinks I should sue Mr. Fanone for defamation? pic.twitter.com/ZyoctE0fR1 — Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) January 22, 2026

*cough cough*

Fanone is a scumbag — I AM CHARLIE KIRK (@Grip75001) January 22, 2026

No offense to scumbags who may be reading this article.

Fanone is a psycho. But it’s telling that even he, along with every Capitol cop except one, didn’t take the opportunity to shoot Trump supporters on Jan 6.



Fully showing Michael Byrd as a mental midget who saw a chance to shoot a white woman and took it — DA Ronin (@DARonin4) January 22, 2026

That's an interesting point. Even nutbag Fanone didn't shoot anyone ...

Capitol police officer turned crisis actor . Get the job description right! — Kevin (@Here4DNews814) January 22, 2026

Once a scumbag, always a scumbag.

NEW: J6 police officer Michael Fanone coughs "go f*ck yourself" to Representative Troy Nehls as Nehls blamed U.S Capitol leadership for J6.



Nehls: "The fault does not lie with Donald Trump. It lies with Yogananda Pittman and the U.S Capitol leadership team."



Fanone: *Coughs*… pic.twitter.com/oHsDdKRsaf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2026

Wow.

📸PHOTO: Discredited and disgraced J6th Police Officer Michael Fanone gives the middle finger to Republican Members of the House Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/nEW4JTnmV6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2026

See what we mean?

