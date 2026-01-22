Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After...
VA's New Attorney General Jay 'Two-Bullets' Jones Can't Even Spell Attorney (No, We're Not Kidding) - Pic

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:55 PM on January 22, 2026
Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool

Attorney General Jay Jones should have dropped out of the race when his texts fantasizing openly about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his children to die in their mother's arms came out, but we assume he knew that with the early voting in Virginia, he had it in the bag anyway.

Sadly, the texts didn't come out until 700k votes had already been cast.

He cared more about winning than he did about being an upstanding individual, which says a lot.

Oh, and he can't spell. Or the people he hired to do his social media can't ... 

Learing disability.

HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

That FOO woman, what a smarty. Genius even.

Heh.

You know what's really funny? Some moronic Lefty in Community Notes is trying to claim this account doesn't belong to Jay Jones because it does not have the silver badge. Yet. If you go to Jones' personal account, he reposts everything this account posts, so we're PRETTY sure this is him.

If you're on X, you guys should follow this account so they have more than Jones.

Yes, we're pretty that way.

Ugh, we miss Miyares here in Virginia. Can we please have him back?

That he did. He was in such a rush to take Virginia Republicans' voices and votes away that he used Miyares's letterhead to send his opinion. 

Democrats are not sending their best or brightest. 

Just their most violent and hateful.

