VA's New Attorney General Jay 'Two-Bullets' Jones Can't Even Spell Attorney (No, We're Not Kidding) - Pic

Attorney General Jay Jones should have dropped out of the race when his texts fantasizing openly about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his children to die in their mother's arms came out, but we assume he knew that with the early voting in Virginia, he had it in the bag anyway.

Sadly, the texts didn't come out until 700k votes had already been cast.

He cared more about winning than he did about being an upstanding individual, which says a lot.

Oh, and he can't spell. Or the people he hired to do his social media can't ...

So Virginia's new Attorney General (the guy who said he wants to see the children of his Republican opponents dead) thinks he is an "attoney."



I took a screen shot because I knew he would delete it.



He must have a learing disability. pic.twitter.com/syUpvMQyqj — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 21, 2026

Learing disability.

HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

I guess we should just be glad you stopped using Miyares’ letterhead? 😂



What’s an Attoney? @AGJayJones pic.twitter.com/68TP58O2Mj — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 21, 2026

That FOO woman, what a smarty. Genius even.

Heh.

You know what's really funny? Some moronic Lefty in Community Notes is trying to claim this account doesn't belong to Jay Jones because it does not have the silver badge. Yet. If you go to Jones' personal account, he reposts everything this account posts, so we're PRETTY sure this is him.

Got his law degree at the learing center https://t.co/BZUAKSEFxJ — Rondure Gyre 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) January 22, 2026

I’m 7 followers away from having more than our AG in VA 🤣 — Buckeye B (@BuckeyeeeB) January 22, 2026

If you're on X, you guys should follow this account so they have more than Jones.

Yes, we're pretty that way.

Maybe subconsciously he knows he needs to "atone"? — Russell Moore (@EmperorKingDad) January 22, 2026

Go easy folks. Perhaps someone on the staff was just saying “Hey, Tony” in a Jersey accent? pic.twitter.com/XdyRF3JGTv — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) January 22, 2026

Ugh, we miss Miyares here in Virginia. Can we please have him back?

He even used your letterhead 😅 — TtoTem (@haygs_335) January 22, 2026

That he did. He was in such a rush to take Virginia Republicans' voices and votes away that he used Miyares's letterhead to send his opinion.

Democrats are not sending their best or brightest.

Just their most violent and hateful.

