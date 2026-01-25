100% WORSE Than Anything Trump Said: Andy Ngô BUSTS Official Dem Accounts Calling...
VIP
Tim Kaine Wants Us to Stop 'Picking on' Marxist LG Ghazala Hashmi Because...
Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in I...
'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump...
Defunded NPR Journalist Just Asking Questions Regarding Minneapolis Shooting
VIP
Woman 'Kidnapped' by ICE Says Being Somali in America Is Kind of Like...
Not Even San Diego's Mayor Was Having Anti-ICE Protesters Barricade Themselves in His...
School Bus Driver Pledges Not to Let Any Kids Off the Bus If...
DHS Releases More Details About That 5-Year-Old Who Was 'Detained' by ICE
Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop...
Report: Rioter in Minneapolis Bites Off Finger of HSI Officer
Maine Governor Demands Trump Immediately Withdraw Every ICE Agent From the State
From Senate Judiciary Democrats: ICE Agents Branded 'Low IQ Rent-a-Cops' in Now-Deleted Po...
History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech

Katie Miller SHREDS Kathy Hochul for Putting Illegals FIRST and Rejecting Noem's Help (3 Freeze in NYC)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:51 AM on January 25, 2026
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool

Nothing says you care about your constituents quite like turning away valuable assistance from the feds during a catastrophic snowstorm event just so you can put illegals above your citizens and play politics to own the cons.

Advertisement

Just when we think Democrats can sink no lower, one of them proves us wrong.

Like Kathy Hochul.

Hochul is more concerned about ICE catching illegals than she is about people dying in this storm:

Sadly, it appears three have already frozen to death from it:

Terrible.

You know, what's even sadder about all of this is that Hochul probably thinks she did 'show her,' even if that meant the lives of her constituents.

Bingo.

Yup.

Recommended

Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in INSANE Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

And there are just a few politicians out there with an uglier head than Hochul.

Sensing a theme here, Kathy.

============================================================

Related:

Tim Kaine Wants Us to Stop 'Picking on' Marxist LG Ghazala Hashmi Because She's His Friend and a Poet

Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in INSANE Thread

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

VA's New Attorney General Jay 'Two-Bullets' Jones Can't Even Spell Attorney (No, We're Not Kidding) - Pic

CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation and Storms Out (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in INSANE Thread
Sam J.
'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump Saved America From Her
Gordon K
Defunded NPR Journalist Just Asking Questions Regarding Minneapolis Shooting
Gordon K
Not Even San Diego's Mayor Was Having Anti-ICE Protesters Barricade Themselves in His Office
Brett T.
Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold
Grateful Calvin
Tim Kaine Wants Us to Stop 'Picking on' Marxist LG Ghazala Hashmi Because She's His Friend and a Poet
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in INSANE Thread Sam J.
Advertisement