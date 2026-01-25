Katie Miller SHREDS Kathy Hochul for Putting Illegals FIRST and Rejecting Noem's Help (3 Freeze in NYC)

Nothing says you care about your constituents quite like turning away valuable assistance from the feds during a catastrophic snowstorm event just so you can put illegals above your citizens and play politics to own the cons.

Just when we think Democrats can sink no lower, one of them proves us wrong.

Like Kathy Hochul.

Hochul is more concerned about ICE catching illegals than she is about people dying in this storm:

Secretary Noem offered assistance to New York ahead of the impending snowstorm.⁰⁰I shared that the fastest way to help is for ICE to back off so people feel safe accessing warming centers, shelters, hospitals, and houses of worship. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 24, 2026

Sadly, it appears three have already frozen to death from it:

Kathy Hochul is prioritizing politics over her constituents and people are already dying. pic.twitter.com/k2tQ9dASgd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 25, 2026

Terrible.

You know, what's even sadder about all of this is that Hochul probably thinks she did 'show her,' even if that meant the lives of her constituents.

Thank you for elevating the interests of criminal illegal aliens above my elderly mother’s. It heartens me to know that my mom can sacrifice life-saving help from FEMA, and die, so that an illegal alien is comforted. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 25, 2026

Bingo.

Yup.

Once again, the leftist mentality of "never let a good crisis go to waste" rears its ugly head....🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) January 25, 2026

And there are just a few politicians out there with an uglier head than Hochul.

Yeah that'll show New Yorkers hurt by the storm. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 25, 2026

So… you turned down the help?… Ok. Weird. https://t.co/bNxyvBlNG9 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 25, 2026

Sensing a theme here, Kathy.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

