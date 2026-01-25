'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump...
Defunded NPR Journalist Just Asking Questions Regarding Minneapolis Shooting
VIP
Woman 'Kidnapped' by ICE Says Being Somali in America Is Kind of Like...
Not Even San Diego's Mayor Was Having Anti-ICE Protesters Barricade Themselves in His...
School Bus Driver Pledges Not to Let Any Kids Off the Bus If...
DHS Releases More Details About That 5-Year-Old Who Was 'Detained' by ICE
Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop...
Report: Rioter in Minneapolis Bites Off Finger of HSI Officer
Maine Governor Demands Trump Immediately Withdraw Every ICE Agent From the State
From Senate Judiciary Democrats: ICE Agents Branded 'Low IQ Rent-a-Cops' in Now-Deleted Po...
History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech
Chuck Todd Lectures ICE on 'Training' While Leftist Mobs Surround and Assault ICE...
Gov. Tim Walz Creating a 'Log of Evidence' for Future Prosecution of ICE...
Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for...

Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in INSANE Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on January 25, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Cam Higby's thread about what he has uncovered since infiltrating organized groups all around Minneapolis who serve no other purpose other than to impede/obstruct (assault) ICE agents is not only infuriating, but terrifying.

Advertisement

Especially when you get to the part about the local police.

Yeah, really.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... or several signals. Let’s start with a screen recording of all members of the South Side group.

This is just ONE of the groups.

Keep going.

Post continues:

... entire “shift” searching for suspicious vehicles. 

When they find one they send it to the group so that “plate checkers” can compare with their database and see if it’s a known federal vehicle or if the patrol can make the confirmation so that the database can be updated. 

Dispatch runs a maxed out call all day telling protestors where ICE has been spotted and how they can be best impeded.

And no one is shocked none of this has been organic.

Recommended

'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump Saved America From Her
Gordon K
Advertisement

Willing to bet it rhymes with bore-us.

Ahem.

Imagine if these people put this much emphasis into, say, getting a job or something. 

Crazy, we know.

Nuts.

Post continues:

... I was in claiming that we were “confirmed ICE”

They constantly misidentify vehicles. Pay attention to emojis tagged on plate checks.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Ok, that's scary.

Advertisement

1000 people. 

And they HIT that.

Sort of like a Nazi salute?

*cough cough*

Post continues:

Also below is a message indicating that local PD may get involved if ICE “hinders public safety”

Local police are cooperating. Wow. And this is why ICE is there in the first place.

Maybe Cam should check Whole Foods.

Starbucks?

Advertisement

Yikes.

Talk about a bunch of Brown Shirts.

TEACHERS.

These people ... 

And yet, Cam caught them.

We've also seen plenty of chatter about members of Walz's team being attached to these groups.

Advertisement

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

VA's New Attorney General Jay 'Two-Bullets' Jones Can't Even Spell Attorney (No, We're Not Kidding) - Pic

CHAOS Erupts at Jack Smith Hearing as Scumbag Michael Fanone Gets Into Altercation and Storms Out (Watch)

Abigail Spanberger Thought Sharing a Pic of Her Going Into Her Mansion Was a Good Idea ... She Was WRONG

He's in DEEP! Mayor Jacob Frey TRIES Deleting La Raza Lovefest Video After BRUTAL Backlash BUT We Got It

Homeland Security Obliterates Ilhan Omar's ICE Tantrum: Deadbeat Dad Ditched 5-Year-Old, Not 'Detained'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump Saved America From Her
Gordon K
Defunded NPR Journalist Just Asking Questions Regarding Minneapolis Shooting
Gordon K
Not Even San Diego's Mayor Was Having Anti-ICE Protesters Barricade Themselves in His Office
Brett T.
Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold
Grateful Calvin
LEEEEROY JENKINS! Krazy Keith Olbermann Offers Tim Walz the WORST Advice Imaginable
Grateful Calvin
Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for Virginia
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump Saved America From Her Gordon K
Advertisement