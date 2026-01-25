Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in INSANE Thread

Cam Higby's thread about what he has uncovered since infiltrating organized groups all around Minneapolis who serve no other purpose other than to impede/obstruct (assault) ICE agents is not only infuriating, but terrifying.

Especially when you get to the part about the local police.

Yeah, really.

Take a look:

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them.



BUCKLE UP ALL WILL BE REVEALED



Each area of the city has a signal… pic.twitter.com/ATSHlCucWv — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Post continues:

... or several signals. Let’s start with a screen recording of all members of the South Side group.

This is just ONE of the groups.

Keep going.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



I have been undercover inside the groups for days.



You’ll notice emojis next to people’s names. Here’s a key for what those emojis mean.



The highlighted positions are the most crucial. Most are self explanatory. Mobile patrols spend their… pic.twitter.com/RF9eymqADe — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Post continues:

... entire “shift” searching for suspicious vehicles. When they find one they send it to the group so that “plate checkers” can compare with their database and see if it’s a known federal vehicle or if the patrol can make the confirmation so that the database can be updated. Dispatch runs a maxed out call all day telling protestors where ICE has been spotted and how they can be best impeded.

And no one is shocked none of this has been organic.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



For each “occupation” or “shift” position, protestors have to undergo “training”



It’s unclear what the training entails - other than numerous slides of instruction. I’ve seen it mentioned repeatedly. Who is paying for all this?! pic.twitter.com/bDjGt53NNv — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Willing to bet it rhymes with bore-us.

Ahem.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Each chat (for a specific part of each city) has smaller districts broken up within it called “patrol zones” which guide ICE chasers on where they should be/position. pic.twitter.com/iv5C672ZM0 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Imagine if these people put this much emphasis into, say, getting a job or something.

Crazy, we know.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here is a screen recording of their plate database as well as a link to its instructions. pic.twitter.com/4i0xttBFOH — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Nuts.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here is a screenshot of the active dispatch call (it’s always active) as well as a shift change. You can see folks are changing their emojis, clocking in and out.



I’ll also attach below a video of dispatch actually tracking the vehicle I… pic.twitter.com/BQiZ7kq9VX — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Post continues:

... I was in claiming that we were “confirmed ICE”

They constantly misidentify vehicles. Pay attention to emojis tagged on plate checks.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here is a recording of protestors actively tailing the vehicle I was in, labeling me as ICE and instructing “commuters” (ICE chasers) to follow me. pic.twitter.com/idjKz5auLZ — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Ok, that's scary.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



A new group chat for each zone is made each day. The chats are dated, and deleted at the end of each day.



This is likely to avoid detection, record keeping, and consequences.



My mid-day, the group chats hit maximum capacity (1,000 people)… pic.twitter.com/mz5Q6oQ4nj — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

1000 people.

And they HIT that.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



The quasi police force uses a system called “SALUTE” which calls out the size of federal units, activity, locations, uniforms, times and locations.



They then instruct their ICE chasers to follow and confront agents at their known locations. pic.twitter.com/9nDo580jOe — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Sort of like a Nazi salute?

*cough cough*

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



THEY ARE EVERYWHERE AND LOCAL POLICE ARE COOPERATING.



Here an “observer” calls out a possible agent but says she’s just out walking her dog so can’t continue on.



Dispatch called for “backup”



Also below is a message indicating that local… pic.twitter.com/oJuUW9GI9h — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Post continues:

Also below is a message indicating that local PD may get involved if ICE “hinders public safety”

Local police are cooperating. Wow. And this is why ICE is there in the first place.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



These thugs apparently have a “HOME BASE” though I haven’t been able to identify it. Here’s an ICE chaser indicating that he is “expected” there. pic.twitter.com/wlIrECeikA — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Maybe Cam should check Whole Foods.

Starbucks?

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here are chasers discussing what should be done after realizing they positively identified my vehicle as ICE, but then found out it was me.



I believe this person MIGHT be the aggressive individual in the second photo. pic.twitter.com/oRPrCh8237 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Yikes.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here is more dispatch chatter, where they tweak out when they discover a vehicle. Whistles and horns can be heard in the background.



The dispatcher asks for photos and videos of the plate for “documentation” purposes. pic.twitter.com/Yqhs9PTeE5 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Talk about a bunch of Brown Shirts.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



The protestors use a “mutual aid” system. I tried to join the mutual aid that for Bloomington.



An admin told me that it was a vetted chat for teachers and that I’d need to describe my relationship to a school. And give my real name.



I… pic.twitter.com/qlUqDx5TYr — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

TEACHERS.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



ICE chaser operations go all night. The dispatch call is 24/7. These are messages screenshotted at 2am asking for observers at a location with potential illegals.



It’s from a “vetted” chat called “Wolfpack” pic.twitter.com/LX3qN4YNS4 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

These people ...

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



The coordinators frequently delete messages to cover their tracks. This is another layer of security on top of the daily chat refreshes. pic.twitter.com/VggLZ0hVPa — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

And yet, Cam caught them.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here is an admin list for several chats. These generally consist of code names. pic.twitter.com/DHmbiCEHgR — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

We've also seen plenty of chatter about members of Walz's team being attached to these groups.

Just sayin'.

