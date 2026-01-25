SHOCKING TIES: Just GUESS Who's Strategist Leads Anti-ICE Signal MN Mob Hunting ICE Agents (Gets WORSE)

As Twitchy readers know, anti-American lunatics have formed a Signal group in Minneapolis and are literally hunting ICE agents. Oh, and their connection to Tim Walz is pretty eye-opening.

We know, you're likely not shocked that he is somehow connected to what's happening here, but still ... you'd think they'd have at least tried to hide his ties to their group leader.

But no.

#BREAKING: Minnesota Signal group leader identified as Amanda Koehler, A ‘Protest’ organizer & campaign strategist for Tim Walz. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 24, 2026

Campaign strategist for Walz.

Wow.

That explains so much about Walz and Minnesota. Oh, and if Koehler has access to state resources?

The fact that Amanda Koehler is using license plate readers mean they have access to the DMV in Minnesota real time.@Tim_walz they are coming for you!@FBIDirectorKash @Sec_Noem pic.twitter.com/GD7r5FUcBY — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) January 24, 2026

Wow. If she's using the DMV to stalk, doxx, and harass people? Does that make the state of Minnesota an accomplice? Especially if Walz knows Koehler has access?

Something stinks even more in Minnesota, folks.

No one can say he isn’t involved in this up to his neck. He needs to resign, and honestly charged with inciting violence. — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) January 24, 2026

Oh. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 25, 2026

Right? Oh.

So much oh.

Guess she needed a new job. 👀 — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) January 24, 2026

Guess so.

That tracks. — Mark (@SaltWater651) January 24, 2026

Sadly, it does.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

