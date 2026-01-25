So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up...
100% WORSE Than Anything Trump Said: Andy Ngô BUSTS Official Dem Accounts Calling...
Katie Miller SHREDS Kathy Hochul for Putting Illegals FIRST and Rejecting Noem's Help...
Tim Kaine Wants Us to Stop 'Picking on' Marxist LG Ghazala Hashmi Because...
Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in I...
'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump...
Defunded NPR Journalist Just Asking Questions Regarding Minneapolis Shooting
Woman 'Kidnapped' by ICE Says Being Somali in America Is Kind of Like...
Not Even San Diego's Mayor Was Having Anti-ICE Protesters Barricade Themselves in His...
School Bus Driver Pledges Not to Let Any Kids Off the Bus If...
DHS Releases More Details About That 5-Year-Old Who Was 'Detained' by ICE
Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop...
Report: Rioter in Minneapolis Bites Off Finger of HSI Officer
Maine Governor Demands Trump Immediately Withdraw Every ICE Agent From the State

SHOCKING TIES: Just GUESS Who's Strategist Leads Anti-ICE Signal MN Mob Hunting ICE Agents (Gets WORSE)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on January 25, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, anti-American lunatics have formed a Signal group in Minneapolis and are literally hunting ICE agents. Oh, and their connection to Tim Walz is pretty eye-opening.

We know, you're likely not shocked that he is somehow connected to what's happening here, but still ... you'd think they'd have at least tried to hide his ties to their group leader.

But no.

Campaign strategist for Walz.

Wow.

That explains so much about Walz and Minnesota. Oh, and if Koehler has access to state resources?

Wow. If she's using the DMV to stalk, doxx, and harass people? Does that make the state of Minnesota an accomplice? Especially if Walz knows Koehler has access?

Something stinks even more in Minnesota, folks.

Right? Oh.

So much oh.

Guess so.

Sadly, it does.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

