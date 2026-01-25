HEH: Rep. Frost Shares CRAZY Tale About CRAZED Trump Supporter Who Punched Him at Super-DUPER MAGA Event

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost claims he was assaulted by some Trump supporter who told him he was going to be deported and punched him in the face.

After, he drunkenly ran away yelling racist remarks.

Advertisement

Oh, and they caught the guy.

Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay.



Thank you to the venue security and… https://t.co/Nhpj5rl3JO — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) January 24, 2026

Post continues:

... Park City PD for assistance on this incident.

Because we all know what a hotbed for MAGA the Sundance Festival really is.

The police aren't identifying who it was, at least not according to Variety. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 25, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Huh. Why wouldn't they release the guy's name if he was clearly some evil, racist Trump supporter?

Probably because the guy wasn't MAGA or a Trump supporter at all.

Ah yes the Sundance Film Festival, hotbed of MAGA sentiment and Trump lovers — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 25, 2026

There may not be a more MAGA place on the PLANET. Nope.

That's what really happened.

We KNEW it.

Was the man’s name Jussie Smollett? — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 25, 2026

We see what he did here.

What do you want to bet we find out Frost knows the guy?

============================================================

Related:

So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up Arms Against Ice? Yeah, LOL

SHOCKING TIES: Just GUESS Who's Strategist Leads Anti-ICE Signal MN Mob Hunting ICE Agents (Gets WORSE)

100% WORSE Than Anything Trump Said: Andy Ngô BUSTS Official Dem Accounts Calling for Armed Revolt (Pics)

Katie Miller SHREDS Kathy Hochul for Putting Illegals FIRST and Rejecting Noem's Help (3 Freeze in NYC)

Tim Kaine Wants Us to Stop 'Picking on' Marxist LG Ghazala Hashmi Because She's His Friend and a Poet

Cam Higby EXPOSES Minneapolis Radicals' Organized, Paranoid Literal ICE-Hunting Group in INSANE Thread

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.