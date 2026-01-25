So, About That Big Tough Guy 'Antifa-General' Who Told Minneapolis to Take Up...


HEH: Rep. Frost Shares CRAZY Tale About CRAZED Trump Supporter Who Punched Him at Super-DUPER MAGA Event

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on January 25, 2026
Twitter

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost claims he was assaulted by some Trump supporter who told him he was going to be deported and punched him in the face.

After, he drunkenly ran away yelling racist remarks.

Oh, and they caught the guy.

Post continues:

... Park City PD for assistance on this incident.

Because we all know what a hotbed for MAGA the Sundance Festival really is.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Huh. Why wouldn't they release the guy's name if he was clearly some evil, racist Trump supporter?

Probably because the guy wasn't MAGA or a Trump supporter at all.

There may not be a more MAGA place on the PLANET. Nope.

That's what really happened.

We KNEW it.

We see what he did here.

What do you want to bet we find out Frost knows the guy?

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

