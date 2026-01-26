Horatius at the Bridge: One Lone BOP Officer Asks a Damning Question In...
You Can Run, But You Can't HIDE: DataRepublican NUKES Every Alleged Donor to MN Anti-ICE Signal Group

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on January 26, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

As Twitchy readers know, Minnesota agitators, including elected officials, have been organizing efforts to stalk, harass, and even hunt ICE agents in a Signal group chat that was infiltrated by Cam Higby and others.

It has been insane looking at the messages and the actual people involved.

And now DataRepublican has the donor list ... you know, the people actually paying to make sure this all happens.

Post continues:

... Tending the Soil on Chuffed.

More about Tending the Soil later. What to know: the campaign is hosted by Chuffed, and the first donation came from Jonny Soppotiuk, a Canada-based community organizer who is part of Chuffed leadership and specializes in fundraising. He is most likely a central figure in raising money. 

So, yeah. Starting to look like foreigners are playing a key role in all of this. That's not all. I've put together a spreadsheet of 4000+ donors and their possible identities. 

This is bad, folks.

She's a giver.

Oh, and DR's message to donors?

Boo and yah.

It's about to get real.

We hope.

Stay tuned.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

