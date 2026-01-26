You Can Run, But You Can't HIDE: DataRepublican NUKES Every Alleged Donor to MN Anti-ICE Signal Group

As Twitchy readers know, Minnesota agitators, including elected officials, have been organizing efforts to stalk, harass, and even hunt ICE agents in a Signal group chat that was infiltrated by Cam Higby and others.

It has been insane looking at the messages and the actual people involved.

And now DataRepublican has the donor list ... you know, the people actually paying to make sure this all happens.

🚨💵 BREAKING: SIGNALGATE DONORS LIST AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD; POLITICIANS + FOREIGN LEADERSHIP CONFIRMED?



In one of the files revealed by @camhigby , a resources file directs people with money to a website, Stand with Minnesota, which in turns directs donors to a campaign ran by… pic.twitter.com/5CDhWxRKhk — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 26, 2026

Post continues:

... Tending the Soil on Chuffed. More about Tending the Soil later. What to know: the campaign is hosted by Chuffed, and the first donation came from Jonny Soppotiuk, a Canada-based community organizer who is part of Chuffed leadership and specializes in fundraising. He is most likely a central figure in raising money. So, yeah. Starting to look like foreigners are playing a key role in all of this. That's not all. I've put together a spreadsheet of 4000+ donors and their possible identities.

This is bad, folks.

Download for yourself! Consider subscribing to me if you want to support my efforts here. https://t.co/PzyBN3WwDq pic.twitter.com/5Jd1TJiix8 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 26, 2026

She's a giver.

Oh, and DR's message to donors?

Donors: Don't bother deleting social media profiles. I've already cached screenshots of them all. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 26, 2026

Boo and yah.

And I'm passing all the screenshots to the powers that be in a big zip folder linked to each donation ID. Womp womp — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 26, 2026

It's about to get real.

We hope.

They're getting a different version of this spreadsheet... one that's much, much less sanitized. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 26, 2026

Stay tuned.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

