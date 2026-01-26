Greg Price's Straight-FIRE Letter to His 'Leftist Friends' About How Much He Does NOT Care Is GLORIOUS

If you're a regular Twitchy reader (and really, why wouldn't you be?), then you know there are some posts that we come across on X that really need no introduction and peeps, this post from Greg Price is just such a post.

To my leftist friends: I do not care that a leftist agitator got himself killed because he decided to arm himself with a gun and venture out to resist ICE, nor the other one who sped her car at an ICE agent while fleeing arrest, nor do I care about the little kid who was…

... detained with his illegal alien father.

And neither do you, because all you care about are turning people-- whose deaths never would have happened if you people didn't have a psychopathic opposition to lawful immigration enforcement-- into martyrs who can be used to justify ending deportations, which you want because it's the biggest threat to Democratic political power.

What I do care about is the fact that there are millions of illegal aliens that have invaded my country. Your party are the ones who spent the previous 4 years importing as many of them into America as possible-- allowing millions of foreign military-aged men to cross the southern border and resettling them all around the country with our tax dollars.

You didn't give a crap about the thousands of unaccompanied children that smugglers dropped off at the border-- nor the thousands that went missing-- in one of the biggest child trafficking operations in the world that happened because of your party.

You didn't care about real victims like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin-- not agitators trying to obstruct law enforcement-- but innocent people who were minding their own business when they were brutally murdered by criminal illegal aliens that Biden released into the country.

But you people have decided that it's imperative that these illegals be able to stay. That somebody fresh over the border from Honduras is just as American as the rest of us. That somebody with such disrespect for our country that their first contribution to it was breaking our immigration laws should be given the same rights as every American. That they should be allowed to continue stealing jobs, driving up housing costs, and mooching off American taxpayers.

And you want this for one reason and one reason only: Because it's the only way you can continue winning elections. You don't actually care about any of these people. You just want to give them citizenship so they can vote for Democrats and count them in the census so that blue states have more electoral votes than they deserve.

All you want is to import as many foreigners as possible and give them a stake in the political future of our country so that Democrats can rule forever without the consent from actual Americans who you couldn't give two craps about.

And you of course don't actually want to deal with the consequences of mass immigration. The places you live are not the ones where massive demographic changes have happened almost overnight. You'll continue living in your majority-white affluent communities while working class Americans deal with the influx of your new class of voters.

And now, you are have decided that burning down the entire country is worth it if it means your precious illegal aliens get to stay. Your politicians are the ones have actively encouraged the riots in places like Minneapolis and radicalized people into thinking they have a right to obstruct lawful immigration enforcement. Renee good and Alex Pretti are dead because of you.

I, along with 77 million other Americans, voted for a government that promised mass deportations. And that doesn't mean just gang members and criminals. It means every single person who crossed the border illegally or has overstayed their visa. It doesn't matter if they're a murderer or uber eats driver. We voted to get rid of them all because America is a sovereign nation that has the right to deport people with no right to be here in the first place.

So no, I simply do not care about any of the sob stories that you manufacture on a daily basis to emotionally manipulate people against lawful enforcement of our immigration laws. I don't care if federal agents wearing masks triggers you, I don't care about your tug-at-the-heartstrings propaganda, and I especially don't care that your illegal alien "neighbors" feel scared.

We're sick of being told we're bad people for objecting to the hordes of third-world illegals that you brought here without our consent. The moment you decide that Americans matter more to you than protecting illegals is the moment the chaos and death comes to an end. But you won't because all you are useful idiots for a machine that seeks to make Americans poor and miserable in the country their ancestors built.