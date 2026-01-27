HA! JD Vance Shuts Ilhan Omar Down By 'Interpreting' What She REALLY Means in Post About MN Voter Rolls

As someone who is currently living through the nightmare that is Democrat-ruled Virginia, this editor can tell you firsthand how important it is for voter rolls to be available. Especially when you have Democrats trying to make it illegal for ICE agents to be within so many feet of a voting location.

No, we are not making that up.

Now, why oh why would Democrats not want ICE agents near the polls? They've told us for years and years that illegals don't vote! *eye roll* Could it be they know damn well that illegals are voting in our elections, and if they stop, Democrats also stop winning?

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Hey, we know this sounds crazy and paranoid (to some), but when you have people like Ilhan Omar basically giving up the entire game, it's hard to think otherwise:

"ICE will leave Minnesota if you hand over your voter rolls" tells you everything you need to know.



This was never about immigration or fraud. It was always about rigging elections. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 25, 2026

She says as they rig elections.

We know that, as a rule, Democrats are not overly bright, but c'mon, Minnesota. This woman is a disaster.

Not to mention she set herself up for the perfect takedown from JD Vance:

"We really want illegal aliens to vote in elections and will riot to ensure that it is so." https://t.co/xp44Ml6C5v — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 26, 2026

Good of him to interpret her post, don't you think?

