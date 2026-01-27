PSYCHO VCU Healthcare Worker Scrubs TikTok After Her How-To Paralyze ICE Agents Video Goes Viral (Got It)

Is it just our imagination, or are there a lot of lefty mental cases in the medical industry? We started seeing this in 2020 with the a-holes dancing around in their scrubs since you know, the virus was so dangerous and stuff.

Advertisement

Oh, we're sure they were nuts before then, but they definitely seem a lot louder now ... and we see a lot more of them. It's sort of like how one wonders if social media made more crazy people, or if the crazy people were always crazy, we just see more of them now.

Like Melinda, who posted a series of videos encouraging people to inject ICE agents to paralyze and then poison them.

Healthcare worker.

Yeah.

Look at this from Libs of TikTok:

Meet Melinda, a healthcare worker at @VCUHealth. She posted a series of videos encouraging people to inject ICE agents with succinylocholine, a temporary paralysis drug, and spray poison on them. She also encourages woman to go on dates with agents and drug their food.



Any… pic.twitter.com/CMJN12GhOc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2026

Post continues:

Any comment @VCUHealth? How can you have such a vile person working with patients? How can anyone feel safe at your facilities if you employ such people?

Melinda has clearly heard about her videos going viral as she's cleaned out her TikTok:

Recommended Advertisement

BREAKING UPDATE: Malinda just SCRUBBED her tiktok account



Still no word from @VCUHealth https://t.co/HWFfTHJYZf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2026

VCU Health DID respond ... sort of:

We prioritize the health and safety of anyone who comes to us for care. https://t.co/jJE9jONCWT pic.twitter.com/G57wkdrsqo — VCU Health (@VCUHealth) January 27, 2026

They put her on leave.

And c'mon, we all know that's not enough.

Lunatic trying to bury her violent post? Sorry, too late for that. We know you are a danger and should not be around patients. — 🇺🇸L🇺🇸 (@ItWillBeOk24) January 27, 2026

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

Well, look who isn't proud of her own actions. — Lady Stevie Renee ☠️ (@StevieRenee3) January 27, 2026

Oh, she's probably still proud; she just doesn't want to get in trouble. This is who she really is, clearly.

The liability she poses is through the roof. If someone dies under Melinda Rachet's care, that hospital is done. — Corrine (@thecoraesthetic) January 27, 2026

You can bet your backside that if any patients who were under her care see this, and they have an issue? VCU Health could be in big trouble.

Advertisement

We hate to break it to them (ok, not really), but this ain't going away. Even with their lame statement.

============================================================

Related:

It Is SO ON! Reverend Has Warning for Don Lemon and Agitators Looking to Start Crap at HIS Church (Watch)

Comrades CRYING! What Happened in Minneapolis Last Night Says SO MUCH About That Walz/Trump Call (Watch)

Greg Price's Straight-FIRE Letter to His 'Leftist Friends' About How Much He Does NOT Care Is GLORIOUS

Ice Queen Abigail Spanberger FAR More Concerned About MN Shooting Than Her Own Snow-Blasted State

Slate Going Full Misogynist on Usha Vance a Reminder That Ugly Lefty White Women Are Literally the WORST

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!