PSYCHO VCU Healthcare Worker Scrubs TikTok After Her How-To Paralyze ICE Agents Video Goes Viral (Got It)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:56 AM on January 27, 2026
Meme

Is it just our imagination, or are there a lot of lefty mental cases in the medical industry? We started seeing this in 2020 with the a-holes dancing around in their scrubs since you know, the virus was so dangerous and stuff.

Oh, we're sure they were nuts before then, but they definitely seem a lot louder now ... and we see a lot more of them. It's sort of like how one wonders if social media made more crazy people, or if the crazy people were always crazy, we just see more of them now.

Like Melinda, who posted a series of videos encouraging people to inject ICE agents to paralyze and then poison them.

Healthcare worker.

Yeah.

Look at this from Libs of TikTok:

Post continues:

Any comment @VCUHealth? How can you have such a vile person working with patients? How can anyone feel safe at your facilities if you employ such people?

Melinda has clearly heard about her videos going viral as she's cleaned out her TikTok:

VCU Health DID respond ... sort of:

They put her on leave.

And c'mon, we all know that's not enough.

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

Oh, she's probably still proud; she just doesn't want to get in trouble. This is who she really is, clearly.

You can bet your backside that if any patients who were under her care see this, and they have an issue? VCU Health could be in big trouble.

We hate to break it to them (ok, not really), but this ain't going away. Even with their lame statement.

