It Is SO ON! Reverend Has Warning for Don Lemon and Agitators Looking to Start Crap at HIS Church (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on January 27, 2026
Meme/Twitchy

Rev. Patrick L. Wooden, Sr., has a message for Don Lemon and any agitating, rioting, commie maniacs who are even considering disrupting his church service. We'd just like to go on the record that we'd be happy to buy a PPV or tickets if Lemon tried...

Advertisement

This. Is. GLORIOUS.

Can we get an Amen!?

Love this. 

Same.

It's unfortunate that reverands have to even consider the fact that a bunch of unhinged nutball commies may storm their church, but Lemon and the other lawn flamingos proved they will do anything and harm anyone.

Only if they arrest him, and honestly, maybe not even then. It is Don Lemon we're talking about, and if even CNN thinks he sucks? Yeah.

Because he knows he'd get whooped in a church like this one.

Which again, we'd pay to watch.

