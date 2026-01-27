It Is SO ON! Reverend Has Warning for Don Lemon and Agitators Looking to Start Crap at HIS Church (Watch)

Rev. Patrick L. Wooden, Sr., has a message for Don Lemon and any agitating, rioting, commie maniacs who are even considering disrupting his church service. We'd just like to go on the record that we'd be happy to buy a PPV or tickets if Lemon tried...

This. Is. GLORIOUS.

Don Lemon, don't come here. You roll up in this church doing stuff like that, and it's going to the Royal Rumble."pic.twitter.com/KodRt0gbRI — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 26, 2026

Can we get an Amen!?

Love this.

This makes me want to hear his sermon. — MAWW (@PatriotBroad) January 27, 2026

Same.

That is a great man.



I would love to hear a message from him and his community. — Wycked Syxx (Navy Vet, Caustic Asshoe) (@WyckedSyxx) January 26, 2026

It's unfortunate that reverands have to even consider the fact that a bunch of unhinged nutball commies may storm their church, but Lemon and the other lawn flamingos proved they will do anything and harm anyone.

Is Don Lemon even relevant at this point? — Sam Mitha (@MithaIntel) January 26, 2026

Only if they arrest him, and honestly, maybe not even then. It is Don Lemon we're talking about, and if even CNN thinks he sucks? Yeah.

No worries.

Lemonade only targets White Christian churches. — Smoke&Mirrors (@cjwilly56) January 27, 2026

Because he knows he'd get whooped in a church like this one.

Which again, we'd pay to watch.

