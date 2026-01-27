Fox News Panel Erupts As Jessica Tarlov Spews Anti-ICE Lies: Liberal Media Panics
VIP
A-Hole Whose Immigration Policies Are Responsible for What's Happening in MN Chimes in
Brave, Tough-Guy MN Antifa Captain Says He Won't Run BUT Then YEETS Right...
HA! JD Vance Shuts Ilhan Omar Down By 'Interpreting' What She REALLY Means...
PSYCHO VCU Healthcare Worker Scrubs TikTok After Her How-To Paralyze ICE Agents Video...
It Is SO ON! Reverend Has Warning for Don Lemon and Agitators Looking...
Vindman Bros Strike Again: Impeachment Whistleblower Launches Doomed Senate Bid in Deep-Re...
Kamala's Step-Kid Ella Emhoff Loses It: 'F ICE' Screed from a Deranged Fashion...
The Media’s New Low: CNN and Kasie Hunt Abuses Charlie Kirk’s Legacy for...
Comrades CRYING! What Happened in Minneapolis Last Night Says SO MUCH About That...
Martyr Makeover: MS NOW Alters Pretti Photo to Transform the Late Nurse Into...
Bros and Ros: Over-the-Top Leftist’s Lengthy Lecture to Khanna Is All ‘Pimp’ and...
VIP
Dem Angie Craig Sees Weak Republicans As Her Cue to Talk Tough on...
'Illiterate, Sniveling Buffoon' Nick Shirley’s Fraudulent Videos Have 'Gotten People Kille...

SHOCKER! Could Be MORE to Nurse Alex Pretti's Story That the Left Does NOT Want You to Know

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on January 27, 2026
Meme

Color us shocked that once again, the Left has created a narrative around a person so they can push their narrative, not actually discuss the person in question. First, it was the 'Maryland Dad' illegal who was an alleged wife-beater and human-trafficker, then it was the 'innocent, scared mom' who just wanted to drop her son off at school, and now it's this sweet nurse, Alex Pretti.

Advertisement

Who was so NOT pretty that the media went so far as to use AI on him to make him look more like a handsome, nice guy?

Not kidding.

This is allegedly from Pretti's parents (note, we can neither confirm nor deny this information at the time of this writing, but we HAD TO share it):

Post continues:

... Pretti, told reporters. “He said he understood.” But it wasn’t until police pulled messages from Alex’s phone that the truth began to emerge — and what investigators found.

It seems that Pretti's parents didn't want him participating. It seems Pretti allegedly scrubbed his social media presence one day prior to his actions leading to his death. When you make decisions based on emotions, you make poor decisions. He made bad decisions.

I’m a 2A absolutist. You have a right to carry, not a privilege. But rights come with restrictions; you need your ID & permit with you. 

Reports say Pretti had neither. He wasn’t carrying legally.

Recommended

Brave, Tough-Guy MN Antifa Captain Says He Won't Run BUT Then YEETS Right TF Outta There (LOL-WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hrm.

If true, this DEFINITELY changes things a bit.

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

Greg Price's Straight-FIRE Letter to His 'Leftist Friends' About How Much He Does NOT Care Is GLORIOUS

Ice Queen Abigail Spanberger FAR More Concerned About MN Shooting Than Her Own Snow-Blasted State

Slate Going Full Misogynist on Usha Vance a Reminder That Ugly Lefty White Women Are Literally the WORST

Former Special Forces Warrant Officer's SOBERING Post About What Is REALLY Happening in MN a MUST-READ

'HORRIFYING New Details': Rage Riot at St. Paul Cities Church Was SO MUCH Worse Than We Thought (Thread)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE MENTAL HEALTH PRO-PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brave, Tough-Guy MN Antifa Captain Says He Won't Run BUT Then YEETS Right TF Outta There (LOL-WATCH)
Sam J.
PSYCHO VCU Healthcare Worker Scrubs TikTok After Her How-To Paralyze ICE Agents Video Goes Viral (Got It)
Sam J.
HA! JD Vance Shuts Ilhan Omar Down By 'Interpreting' What She REALLY Means in Post About MN Voter Rolls
Sam J.
Comrades CRYING! What Happened in Minneapolis Last Night Says SO MUCH About That Walz/Trump Call (Watch)
Sam J.
It Is SO ON! Reverend Has Warning for Don Lemon and Agitators Looking to Start Crap at HIS Church (Watch)
Sam J.
Kamala's Step-Kid Ella Emhoff Loses It: 'F ICE' Screed from a Deranged Fashion Poser in Dowdy Drag
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Brave, Tough-Guy MN Antifa Captain Says He Won't Run BUT Then YEETS Right TF Outta There (LOL-WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement