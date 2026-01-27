SHOCKER! Could Be MORE to Nurse Alex Pretti's Story That the Left Does NOT Want You to Know

Color us shocked that once again, the Left has created a narrative around a person so they can push their narrative, not actually discuss the person in question. First, it was the 'Maryland Dad' illegal who was an alleged wife-beater and human-trafficker, then it was the 'innocent, scared mom' who just wanted to drop her son off at school, and now it's this sweet nurse, Alex Pretti.

Who was so NOT pretty that the media went so far as to use AI on him to make him look more like a handsome, nice guy?

Not kidding.

This is allegedly from Pretti's parents (note, we can neither confirm nor deny this information at the time of this writing, but we HAD TO share it):

The parents of Alex Pretti say their son quit his hospital job months ago and had shown “unusual behavior” recently. “He seemed to have joined some kind of group. We warned him two weeks ago — protest if you want, but don’t engage, don’t do anything stupid,” his father, Michael… pic.twitter.com/p8KT1OexyQ — Donnie Cope (@dcopechatter) January 27, 2026

Post continues:

... Pretti, told reporters. “He said he understood.” But it wasn’t until police pulled messages from Alex’s phone that the truth began to emerge — and what investigators found. It seems that Pretti's parents didn't want him participating. It seems Pretti allegedly scrubbed his social media presence one day prior to his actions leading to his death. When you make decisions based on emotions, you make poor decisions. He made bad decisions. I’m a 2A absolutist. You have a right to carry, not a privilege. But rights come with restrictions; you need your ID & permit with you. Reports say Pretti had neither. He wasn’t carrying legally.

Hrm.

If true, this DEFINITELY changes things a bit.

Stay tuned.

