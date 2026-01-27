Well, Well, WELL! Another DAMNING Nugget Just Dropped About Alex Pretti and Folks, It AIN'T Pretty

As Twitchy readers know, we covered a post earlier today about Alex Pretti and his parents' displeasure with his behavior, including not going to work. Now, since we can neither confirm nor deny that, we took the reporting with a grain of salt and still shared it because HELLO, this reads like every other 'innocent' Lefty involved in the Minnesota riots, you know?

Advertisement

But this ... yeah. Even CNN is reporting this nugget:

NEW: CNN reporting that Alex Pretti broke a rib during a separate altercation with federal officers a week before he was fatally shot attempting to obstruct an immigration operation.



According to sources, Pretti was already known to federal authorities for his involvement in… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 27, 2026

Post continues:

... in obstructing raids and targeting officers. Color us SHOCKED. CNN: "The earlier incident started when he stopped his car after observing ICE agents chasing what he described as a family on foot, and began shouting and blowing his whistle, according to a source who asked not to be named out of fear of retribution. Pretti later told the source that five agents tackled him and one leaned on his back – an encounter that left him with a broken rib. The agents quickly released him at the scene. Pretti was later given medication consistent with treating a broken rib, according to records reviewed by CNN." OH.

Julie seems as shocked as we are.

But wait, there's more!

There's always more.

This, in addition to comments by his parents that he may have joined some group and they had warned him to be careful and "do not do anything stupid," speaks to his motives.



Both his parents and his ex wife also said he had a concealed carry permit and would occasionally shoot… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 27, 2026

Post continues:

... but never carried in public. So why did he bring a loaded gun with him during--no, not a protest--another attempt to obstruct/impede an immigration enforcement operation? Reporting also indicates he had scrubbed his social media accounts prior to his fatal encounter. Was he seeking to retaliate for the injury he sustained?

Hrm.

Ok, so we're starting to feel a bit more confident about the stories floating around about how this guy might not have been such a nice, sweet nurse.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

A-Hole Whose Immigration Policies Are Responsible for What's Happening in MN Chimes in

Brave, Tough-Guy MN Antifa Captain Says He Won't Run BUT Then YEETS Right TF Outta There (LOL-WATCH)

SHOCKER! Could Be MORE to Nurse Alex Pretti's Story That the Left Does NOT Want You to Know

HA! JD Vance Shuts Ilhan Omar Down By 'Interpreting' What She REALLY Means in Post About MN Voter Rolls

PSYCHO VCU Healthcare Worker Scrubs TikTok After Her How-To Paralyze ICE Agents Video Goes Viral (Got It)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!