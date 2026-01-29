WOMP: Welp, We've Got a Big Bad TRUTH-BOMB for the Left About Their SHINY New Martyr, Alex Pretti

First, the Left tried to convince us all that Alex Pretti was a peaceful, tolerant, kind VA nurse who wanted to save the world, who was murdered by evil ICE agents for reasons. MS NOW went so far as to make him look 'prettier' with AI.

No, we're not making that up.

Then, when we saw that Pretti was actually armed, they claimed it was his right to carry at a protest and that again, evil ICE agents forced him into this situation, or something.

And THEN, when information came out about Pretti leaving his job, being part of the Signal effort, literally hunting ICE agents, PLUS having a physical altercation with agents a week before it surfaced, they claimed Right was just trying to come up with a narrative to make Pretti the bad guy and defend the evil ICE agents.

FINALLY, a new video dropped showing Pretti yelling, spitting at, and eventually kicking a vehicle ... and they claimed it was AI.

Welp, about that, we've got some bad news for them.

The Minnesota Star Tribune confirmed with Alex Pretti's family that the man in this video is indeed Alex Pretti.



Filmed by @thenewsmovement on January 13, two weeks before Pretti was shot by ICE: pic.twitter.com/1yLKLApXvB — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 28, 2026

So, in other words, the video IS real.

IT'S REAL. DEAL WITH IT. THE GUY WAS NOT SOME NICE, SWEET NURSE WHO WAS CAUGHT IN THE WRONG PLACE AT THE WRONG TIME.

Unlike this bizarre AI picture that has been shared and viewed millions of times.

Two million views for an AI generated picture that can’t get the US flag right. pic.twitter.com/q2nDCrbndN — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 29, 2026

These people are hopeless.

And sorry, Ana Navarro, but Pretti is FAR from the perfect guy to date anyone's daughter.

============================================================

============================================================

