QUIET, Piggy! Ana Navarro Says Alex Pretti Is the Perfect Guy to Date Your Daughter and HELLOOO Backfire

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on January 29, 2026
Twitter

In yet another hilariously tone-deaf moment on CNN, Ana Navarro couldn't stop raving about Alex Pretti -the leftist activist fatally shot by Border Patrol agents- as the 'perfect guy' you'd want dating your daughter or inspiring your son, insisting there's 'nothing that has been said about that man that isn't wonderful' and that videos prove his untarnished character.

She really isn't very bright, you know? Or maybe she hasn't seen all of the new videos the rest of us have seen, including those showing Pretti's violent outbursts against federal agents just days earlier, turning her gushing defense into yet another embarrassing media own-goal.

Quiet, piggy.

If she considers Pretti the 'perfect guy,' we'd hate to see who she thinks is a bad guy. Then again, she probably thinks the ICE agents defending themselves are villains, so ...

For a Democrat, ironically, yes.

What a freakin' weirdo. And we mean Ana, not the guy who clearly needed some serious anger management.

