QUIET, Piggy! Ana Navarro Says Alex Pretti Is the Perfect Guy to Date Your Daughter and HELLOOO Backfire

In yet another hilariously tone-deaf moment on CNN, Ana Navarro couldn't stop raving about Alex Pretti -the leftist activist fatally shot by Border Patrol agents- as the 'perfect guy' you'd want dating your daughter or inspiring your son, insisting there's 'nothing that has been said about that man that isn't wonderful' and that videos prove his untarnished character.

She really isn't very bright, you know? Or maybe she hasn't seen all of the new videos the rest of us have seen, including those showing Pretti's violent outbursts against federal agents just days earlier, turning her gushing defense into yet another embarrassing media own-goal.

Last night on CNN.



Ana Navarro: Alex Pretti was the perfect guy. He's the guy that you want to date your daughter. He's the man you want your son to be. They can't malign him because we have the videos.



Turns out Ana didn't have all the videos. pic.twitter.com/M7s3zBS8JQ — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 28, 2026

Quiet, piggy.

If she considers Pretti the 'perfect guy,' we'd hate to see who she thinks is a bad guy. Then again, she probably thinks the ICE agents defending themselves are villains, so ...

I actually don’t want my daughter to date a man who walks away from his career to become a delusional vigilante — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) January 29, 2026

He was very presidential. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 29, 2026

For a Democrat, ironically, yes.

I need my daughter to find someone who can punt the brake light off of a law enforcement vehicle like Alex can! pic.twitter.com/SZtot7PXPm — Adrian Slade (@adriansladeshow) January 29, 2026

What a freakin' weirdo. And we mean Ana, not the guy who clearly needed some serious anger management.

