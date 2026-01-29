Bombshell Alex Pretti Footage Humiliates Democrats, Causes Panic In Minnesota
Amy Klobuchar Makes It Official, She's Running to Make Sure MN Continues to Suck (aka for Governor)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on January 29, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

Oh goodie, Amy Klobuchar announced she is officially running for governor of Minnesota so Democrats can continue to destroy the state. It takes a lot to make Tim Walz look a better candidate ...

Eh, that's not the case with Klobuchar although it's close.

Look at her official statement:

Minnesotans are less than impressed:

Unfortunately, Minnesota could be the one to 'lear' the hard way.

She'd basically be another Walz, just with more lipstick, hair, and salads eaten with a comb.

Heh.

Agreed.

And don't forget those three-ring binders.

If only.

