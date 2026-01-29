Amy Klobuchar Makes It Official, She's Running to Make Sure MN Continues to Suck (aka for Governor)

Oh goodie, Amy Klobuchar announced she is officially running for governor of Minnesota so Democrats can continue to destroy the state. It takes a lot to make Tim Walz look a better candidate ...

Eh, that's not the case with Klobuchar although it's close.

Look at her official statement:

Minnesotans, we’ve been through a lot.



And I believe this moment calls for grit, resilience, and faith in each other.



I believe we must stand up for what’s right. And fix what’s wrong.



Today, I’m announcing my candidacy for Governor. pic.twitter.com/yVnbvmMyxO — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 29, 2026

Minnesotans are less than impressed:

You have offered no solutions on how you would lead differently from Tim Walz.



Just another rubber stamp for the same failed policies that have destroyed our once beautiful state.



Amy Klobuchar is about to lear the hard way. pic.twitter.com/9sEOXOUVjX — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 29, 2026

Unfortunately, Minnesota could be the one to 'lear' the hard way.

She'd basically be another Walz, just with more lipstick, hair, and salads eaten with a comb.

Heh.

The third term of Tim Walz. No thank you. — Lee Ritz, MD (Ob/Vee/Us) (@lee_ritz) January 29, 2026

Agreed.

1 registered Minnesota voter can vouch for up to 8 persons without an ID.



Do you agree with this? — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 29, 2026

Amy is ready to throw staplers at whistleblowers on day one. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bNWBxPY9eB — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 29, 2026

And don't forget those three-ring binders.

You are not allowed to run for governor because you haven’t fulfilled your term as a senator. You must immediately drop out of the race or face impeachment from the Senate. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) January 29, 2026

If only.

