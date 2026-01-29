You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized...
NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on January 29, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Tom Homan held an impressive (what we call KICK-BUTT around here) presser about Minneapolis this morning. Beyond the fact that he explained that no matter how many tantrums elected officials like Tim Walz and Jacob Frey through, ICE is going to do their job.

Advertisement

He also reminded everyone how useless Democrats have been when it comes to illegal immigration in America.

This. Is. Great:

Post continues:

... when women and children were dying making that journey? 

... Not a WORD."

And THIS is what we call 'crickets' around here.

More from Homan:

Post continues:

... the peace.""With that, I call upon those officials standing shoulder to shoulder with us to tone down the dangerous rhetoric and condemn unlawful actions against law enforcement in the community."

Man, he is so GOOD at his job.

And Democrats are so bad at theirs.

