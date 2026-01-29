NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Tom Homan held an impressive (what we call KICK-BUTT around here) presser about Minneapolis this morning. Beyond the fact that he explained that no matter how many tantrums elected officials like Tim Walz and Jacob Frey through, ICE is going to do their job.

He also reminded everyone how useless Democrats have been when it comes to illegal immigration in America.

This. Is. Great:

🔥Tom Homan CALLS OUT Democrats attacking ICE:



"Where were they the last 4 years when the numbers of women and children sex-trafficked was at an all time high?



Where were they when a quarter of a million Americans died from fentanyl coming across the border?



Where were they… pic.twitter.com/fjlyN9Ob8M — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2026

Post continues:

... when women and children were dying making that journey? ... Not a WORD."

And THIS is what we call 'crickets' around here.

More from Homan:

HOMAN: "The chiefs I have talked to committed to responding to 911 calls when protesters turn violent, agents are in a dangerous situation, and there is assaults they have committed, upholding public safety and responding to the needs. Not to enforce immigration law, but to keep… pic.twitter.com/EisNxw4XAE — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 29, 2026

Post continues:

... the peace.""With that, I call upon those officials standing shoulder to shoulder with us to tone down the dangerous rhetoric and condemn unlawful actions against law enforcement in the community."

Man, he is so GOOD at his job.

And Democrats are so bad at theirs.

