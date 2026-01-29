Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One...
'Free Is a LIE': Zohran Mamdani's Tone on FREE STUFF Has Magically Changed...
Stand With ICE
Jeffries: 'Put Noem on Ice Permanently' — Insists It’s a Polite Firing Request,...
Survival of the Un-Fittest: Colin Wright Sues Cornell University for Anti-White Discrimina...
Gavin Newsom's U-Haul Problem Is Worse Than We All Thought
Bombshell Alex Pretti Footage Humiliates Democrats, Causes Panic In Minnesota
Amy Klobuchar Makes It Official, She's Running to Make Sure MN Continues to...
NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals...
You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized...
Cillizza Clueless: 'Truly Don’t Get' Why Pretti’s Spitting & Taillight-Kicking Rampage Foo...
VIP
Democrats' Official X Account Goes Back to Their Ugly, Racist Roots With HATE-FILLED...
WOMP: Welp, We've Got a Big Bad TRUTH-BOMB for the Left About Their...
QUIET, Piggy! Ana Navarro Says Alex Pretti Is the Perfect Guy to Date...

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on January 29, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

You'd think our pals on the Left would figure out that doxxing members of ICE does not and will not ever end well for any of them. Especially when it's the director and his family.

Advertisement

You can already guess how this worked out for the woman who did this:

Post continues:

... to us to HIGH FIVE all of you for pushing back against evil.Heidi Scholes of Groveland, Massachusetts posted the home address of the ICE Director all over the internet, encouraging protestors to head to his house.  His own CHILDREN AND WIFE have been made targets thanks to Heidi and her minions.

Heidi's Facebook profile says she's "radicalized by basic decency" - which is pretty ironic, considering there's no "decency" in doxxing.Let's be clear - you target federal #lawenforcement and their families... and you make our naughty list.  

And you don't want to make our naughty list.Because our team is made up of trained warriors, law enforcement, combat veterans... and people who are really, really good at unmasking and exposing evil.  Go ahead and f around, leftists.

You'll find out.

Recommended

Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One Big Problem
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Blue Lives Matter account is taking no prisoners.

Suppose you could say they've put these people on notice.

============================================================

Related:

Amy Klobuchar Makes It Official, She's Running to Make Sure MN Continues to Suck (aka for Governor)

NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized 700 Boxes of '20 Ballots

Democrats' Official X Account Goes Back to Their Ugly, Racist Roots With HATE-FILLED Dig at Nicki Minaj

WOMP: Welp, We've Got a Big Bad TRUTH-BOMB for the Left About Their SHINY New Martyr, Alex Pretti

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER GUN RIGHTS GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One Big Problem
Grateful Calvin
'Free Is a LIE': Zohran Mamdani's Tone on FREE STUFF Has Magically Changed Since Becoming Mayor (WATCH)
Sam J.
You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized 700 Boxes of '20 Ballots
Sam J.
NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Survival of the Un-Fittest: Colin Wright Sues Cornell University for Anti-White Discrimination
Aaron Walker
Jeffries: 'Put Noem on Ice Permanently' — Insists It’s a Polite Firing Request, Not a Sopranos Reference
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One Big Problem Grateful Calvin
Advertisement