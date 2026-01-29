Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD

You'd think our pals on the Left would figure out that doxxing members of ICE does not and will not ever end well for any of them. Especially when it's the director and his family.

You can already guess how this worked out for the woman who did this:

MAJOR update: The woman who DOXED the ICE Director and his family has LOST HER JOB! Turns out the tables were turned on her and now she BIG MAD.



She made the announcement privately on a local community group and is upset that people dimed her out. So of course this was brought… pic.twitter.com/XkHZMjvO1h — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) January 29, 2026

Post continues:

... to us to HIGH FIVE all of you for pushing back against evil.Heidi Scholes of Groveland, Massachusetts posted the home address of the ICE Director all over the internet, encouraging protestors to head to his house. His own CHILDREN AND WIFE have been made targets thanks to Heidi and her minions. Heidi's Facebook profile says she's "radicalized by basic decency" - which is pretty ironic, considering there's no "decency" in doxxing.Let's be clear - you target federal #lawenforcement and their families... and you make our naughty list. And you don't want to make our naughty list.Because our team is made up of trained warriors, law enforcement, combat veterans... and people who are really, really good at unmasking and exposing evil. Go ahead and f around, leftists. You'll find out.

The Blue Lives Matter account is taking no prisoners.

Suppose you could say they've put these people on notice.

