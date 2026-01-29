Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One...
Stand With ICE
Jeffries: 'Put Noem on Ice Permanently' — Insists It’s a Polite Firing Request,...
Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing...
Survival of the Un-Fittest: Colin Wright Sues Cornell University for Anti-White Discrimina...
Gavin Newsom's U-Haul Problem Is Worse Than We All Thought
Bombshell Alex Pretti Footage Humiliates Democrats, Causes Panic In Minnesota
Amy Klobuchar Makes It Official, She's Running to Make Sure MN Continues to...
NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals...
You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized...
Cillizza Clueless: 'Truly Don’t Get' Why Pretti’s Spitting & Taillight-Kicking Rampage Foo...
VIP
Democrats' Official X Account Goes Back to Their Ugly, Racist Roots With HATE-FILLED...
WOMP: Welp, We've Got a Big Bad TRUTH-BOMB for the Left About Their...
QUIET, Piggy! Ana Navarro Says Alex Pretti Is the Perfect Guy to Date...

'Free Is a LIE': Zohran Mamdani's Tone on FREE STUFF Has Magically Changed Since Becoming Mayor (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:15 PM on January 29, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Mayor Zohran Mamdani spent a lot of time making big promises about free stuff, even though everyone told him and the mouth-breathers who wanted to vote for him that it wasn't possible.

Advertisement

And gosh golly gee, now that the guy is mayor his tune has suddenly changed.

As it does with Communists.

Watch:

AND there it is - raising taxes.

C'mon, they had to know, right?

Eric Adams was more than happy to rub a little salt in his supporters' wounds:

Post continues:

... he’s blaming me.

Let’s be clear: I left him over $8 BILLION in reserves.

This is the same Mamdani who spent years attacking me for not spending enough during the migrant crisis.The only reason those reserves exist is because I ignored him and his socialist comrades who demanded we blow billions more with no guardrails.“Free” isn’t free. 

It’s just a bill someone else has to pay.

Recommended

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD
Sam J.
Advertisement

Shocker.

But wait, there's more from Adams:

Post continues:

... hole." I left over $8 BILLION in reserves. Only someone who can't read a balance sheet would call that a crisis.

3. Every budget passed under my administration was approved by the City Council, including Mayor Mamdani’s City Council comrades. And thank God I was there, because their reflex has always been to spend first and ask questions never.

4. We dragged this city out of COVID and absorbed a $9 BILLION migrant crisis without layoffs, raising taxes, torching our credit or bankrupting working New Yorkers.

And here’s the part socialists hate saying out loud:“Free” is a lie. Every so-called free program comes with a price tag, and someone always pays for it.

Free is a lie, and it always has been.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD

Amy Klobuchar Makes It Official, She's Running to Make Sure MN Continues to Suck (aka for Governor)

NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized 700 Boxes of '20 Ballots

Democrats' Official X Account Goes Back to Their Ugly, Racist Roots With HATE-FILLED Dig at Nicki Minaj

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ECONOMY ERIC ADAMS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD
Sam J.
Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One Big Problem
Grateful Calvin
You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized 700 Boxes of '20 Ballots
Sam J.
NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Survival of the Un-Fittest: Colin Wright Sues Cornell University for Anti-White Discrimination
Aaron Walker
Jeffries: 'Put Noem on Ice Permanently' — Insists It’s a Polite Firing Request, Not a Sopranos Reference
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD Sam J.
Advertisement