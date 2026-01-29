'Free Is a LIE': Zohran Mamdani's Tone on FREE STUFF Has Magically Changed Since Becoming Mayor (WATCH)

Mayor Zohran Mamdani spent a lot of time making big promises about free stuff, even though everyone told him and the mouth-breathers who wanted to vote for him that it wasn't possible.

Advertisement

And gosh golly gee, now that the guy is mayor his tune has suddenly changed.

As it does with Communists.

Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says New York City is Facing a “Fiscal Crisis at the Scale of the Great Recession”



“That means looking inward into savings and efficiencies. That also means raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations.” pic.twitter.com/ck89QhFFwL — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 28, 2026

AND there it is - raising taxes.

C'mon, they had to know, right?

Eric Adams was more than happy to rub a little salt in his supporters' wounds:

In case anyone was wondering, this was the real motive behind today’s press conference.



Mayor Mamdani promised a laundry list of “free” giveaways to buy votes, with no plan to pay for them. Now that the math doesn’t work, instead of owning the fact that he misled New Yorkers,… pic.twitter.com/QMRAOQ0lho — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) January 28, 2026

Post continues:

... he’s blaming me. Let’s be clear: I left him over $8 BILLION in reserves. This is the same Mamdani who spent years attacking me for not spending enough during the migrant crisis.The only reason those reserves exist is because I ignored him and his socialist comrades who demanded we blow billions more with no guardrails.“Free” isn’t free. It’s just a bill someone else has to pay.

Shocker.

But wait, there's more from Adams:

Facts have a way of getting in the way when slogans replace math and blame replaces leadership.



1. Bond raters gave my administration one of the strongest credit ratings in NYC history because we governed with discipline, not fantasy economics.



2. I didn't leave a "budget… https://t.co/2cYh8hXDYm — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) January 28, 2026

Post continues:

... hole." I left over $8 BILLION in reserves. Only someone who can't read a balance sheet would call that a crisis. 3. Every budget passed under my administration was approved by the City Council, including Mayor Mamdani’s City Council comrades. And thank God I was there, because their reflex has always been to spend first and ask questions never. 4. We dragged this city out of COVID and absorbed a $9 BILLION migrant crisis without layoffs, raising taxes, torching our credit or bankrupting working New Yorkers. And here’s the part socialists hate saying out loud:“Free” is a lie. Every so-called free program comes with a price tag, and someone always pays for it.

Free is a lie, and it always has been.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD

Amy Klobuchar Makes It Official, She's Running to Make Sure MN Continues to Suck (aka for Governor)

NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

You Can SEE the Panic: WATCH Fulton County, GA Commissioner Announce FBI Seized 700 Boxes of '20 Ballots

Democrats' Official X Account Goes Back to Their Ugly, Racist Roots With HATE-FILLED Dig at Nicki Minaj

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.