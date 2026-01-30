GASP* the HORROR! Brian Stelter's DRAMATIC Thread About Don Lemon's Arrest (Night in Jail?!) CRACKS X Up

C'mon. We all knew Brian Stelter would be ALL OVER the Don Lemon arrest, right? We also knew it would be super-dramatic ...

The same network that fired Lemon is already planting the seeds to make him a martyr in all of this.

Because of course they are.

Stelter especially:

This just in: "Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards," Lemon's attorney Abbe Lowell says. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 30, 2026

Sorry, that still cracks us up.

THEY GOT HIM AT THE GRAMMY'S.

Full statement from Lemon's attorney Abbe Lowell:



"Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 30, 2026

Post continues:

... the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work." "Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

Yeah, you guys know what we thought about his statement. We're still laughing.

You probably are too.

A friend of Don Lemon's tells me that he spent the night in jail. "We do expect Lemon to make an appearance in court today," @KaraScannell reports during our live coverage on @CNN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 30, 2026

He spent the night in jail? THE HORROR.

We are continuing our live coverage of the Don Lemon arrest on @NewsCentralCNN right now pic.twitter.com/y5VRqm2skk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 30, 2026

They didn't spend this much time covering the Butler Trump shooting ... sheesh.

Ok, so we're kidding, sort of.

