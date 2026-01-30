This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's...
How DARE They? One of Their Own Held Accountable—Jon Favreau Already Plotting Retaliation...
Stand With ICE
Straight Up ROFL! Don Lemon's Attorney's Statement on Arrest ALMOST As Hilarious As...
BREAKING: Don Lemon Arrested
A Black Life Didn't Matter to BLM/Anti-FA: Family Wins ~$30 Million Dollars in...
VIP
Mom of Bilingual Family Tapes Passports to Their Foreheads in Powerful Statement
Patronizing Beta Male and Senate Hopeful Assumes Women Are Stupid
Daily Beast: ‘Leading Catholic Newspaper’ Slams JD Vance for Putting MAGA Over Jesus
In Response to Gov. Mills' Nonsense, Douglass Mackey Drops the REAL George Washington...
Jasmine Crockett: Trump Wants to Target 'Anybody Who Has a Little Bit of...
Pelosi: Trump's Statements About Ilhan Omar 'Reflect a Disturbing Lack of Understanding of...
VIP
Shocked in 2021, Still Shocked in 2026: Hospitals Haven't Changed, and Recent Insane...
Cornel West Explains on CNN What It Means to ‘N****rize’ a Whole Country

*GASP* the HORROR! Brian Stelter's DRAMATIC Thread About Don Lemon's Arrest (Night in Jail?!) CRACKS X Up

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on January 30, 2026
Twitchy

C'mon. We all knew Brian Stelter would be ALL OVER the Don Lemon arrest, right? We also knew it would be super-dramatic ...

The same network that fired Lemon is already planting the seeds to make him a martyr in all of this.

Advertisement

Because of course they are.

Stelter especially:

Sorry, that still cracks us up.

THEY GOT HIM AT THE GRAMMY'S.

Post continues:

... the truth and hold those in power accountable.  There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work."

"Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case.  This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

Yeah, you guys know what we thought about his statement. We're still laughing.

You probably are too.

Recommended

This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH
Sam J.
Advertisement

He spent the night in jail? THE HORROR.

They didn't spend this much time covering the Butler Trump shooting ... sheesh.

Ok, so we're kidding, sort of.

============================================================

Related:

Straight Up ROFL! Don Lemon's Attorney's Statement on Arrest ALMOST As Hilarious As Arrest Itself

'Free Is a LIE': Zohran Mamdani's Tone on FREE STUFF Has Magically Changed Since Becoming Mayor (WATCH)

Woman Who Doxxed ICE Director and His FAMILY Just Found OUT by Losing Her Job and She is BIG MAD

Amy Klobuchar Makes It Official, She's Running to Make Sure MN Continues to Suck (aka for Governor)

NOT A WORD! Tom Homan Putting Anti-Ice Democrats In Their PLACE About Illegals Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER CNN ENTERTAINMENT LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH
Sam J.
How DARE They? One of Their Own Held Accountable—Jon Favreau Already Plotting Retaliation Raids
justmindy
Straight Up ROFL! Don Lemon's Attorney's Statement on Arrest ALMOST As Hilarious As Arrest Itself
Sam J.
A Black Life Didn't Matter to BLM/Anti-FA: Family Wins ~$30 Million Dollars in CHOP/CHAZ Suit (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
FAKE, FAKE, FAKE! Ilhan Omar LOSES It When Asked Why She Didn't Follow Foreign Substance Protocols
Grateful Calvin
Patronizing Beta Male and Senate Hopeful Assumes Women Are Stupid
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Is HUGE If What We're Hearing About Amy Klobuchar and Tim Walz's 'Inside Deal' Is Legit – WATCH Sam J.
Advertisement