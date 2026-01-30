DOJ Drops DOOZY of an Epstein Email About Bill Gates, an STD, and Russian Hookers (No, REALLY)

Turns out Bill Gates has always been a fan of antibiotics ... especially after allegedly having sex with Russian hookers.

Sounds like we're making that up, right?

We're not.

The DOJ dropped more Epstein emails and it looks like Gates was arguing with Epstein about needing antibiotics that he could secretly give his wife to Melinda without her noticing.

Since you know, he'd allegedly had sex with Russian hookers.

Wow. In the Epstein emails DOJ dropped, Jeffrey sent himself emails memorializing a fight he had with Bill Gates. In it he says that Bill Gates got STD’s from Russian hookers, and then asked Jeffrey for antibiotics that Bill could secretly give to Melinda without her noticing. 😳 pic.twitter.com/XNA0vNWTcI — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 30, 2026

What a freakin' skeeze.

And to think, this guy wants to tell US what to put in our bodies? Yeah, no.

Proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that Bill Gates doesn’t believe in nor care about informed consent and bodily autonomy. He’s willing and able to do mad man science experiments on loved ones and strangers. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) January 30, 2026

And this is the guy people listened to during Covid — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) January 30, 2026

Well, not all of us.

Gates has been COMPLETELY discredited as an "authority" on ANYTHING pic.twitter.com/HVi8tx3BDm — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) January 30, 2026

True story.

Maybe. If Bill is worried about std’s, I hear 6 feet away from hookers helps slow the spread. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 30, 2026

And fin.

