Mom of Bilingual Family Tapes Passports to Their Foreheads in Powerful Statement

DOJ Drops DOOZY of an Epstein Email About Bill Gates, an STD, and Russian Hookers (No, REALLY)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on January 30, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Turns out Bill Gates has always been a fan of antibiotics ... especially after allegedly having sex with Russian hookers.

Sounds like we're making that up, right?

We're not.

The DOJ dropped more Epstein emails and it looks like Gates was arguing with Epstein about needing antibiotics that he could secretly give his wife to Melinda without her noticing.

Since you know, he'd allegedly had sex with Russian hookers.

What a freakin' skeeze.

And to think, this guy wants to tell US what to put in our bodies? Yeah, no.

Well, not all of us.

