'This Is REAL': DHS Employee and Life-Long Democrat Breaks Her Silence About Minnesota Fraud and It's BAD

While Americans are distracted by crazy people hungint ICE agents in Minnesota, many of them have stopped paying attention to the gross amounts of fraud that have been discovered predominately in the Somali community.

So when this post from another DHS whistleblower crossed our feed we had to share it, considering Democrats are still trying to convince everyone that Republicans are just making this up because they're racists or something.

Take a gander at this:

🚨 BREAKING: One of Minnesota’s DHS whistleblowers just went public.



“I have only voted for Democrats. I consider myself a Democrat. This is definitely not something that the Republicans are making up. This is real.”



This is just the tip of the iceberg. pic.twitter.com/pwPRgF0p9U — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 29, 2026

Just the tip of the iceberg.

Hrm.

And if Amy Klobuchar wins the governorship, we may never actually see just how deep the fraud and corruption goes. Then again, we do have the Trump administration

From City Journal:

Faye Bernstein: In 2018 and 2019. I had just gotten a promotion to a lead position. That meant I saw everybody’s contracts from our work area [Behavioral Health Administration]. They all funneled through me. Over the years, I had often thought that DHS is sloppy. But 2018 and 2019 are when I saw, oh gosh, this is beyond normal. If we don’t have fraud today, we’re going to have fraud soon. I could give a contract to my sister for a million dollars because she has a different last name, pay out that contract, and nobody would notice. We did not monitor conflict of interest. It would have been easy to give a contract to a family member or to a nonexistent person. That’s when I realized, this sloppiness is way beyond normal. We really are at risk of fraud. The reason I can confidently say that I could give a contract of this sort to my sister was because I had come across a contract that DHS had given to a former employee who had left the department within the past year. I immediately recognized her name, so I went to the person who initiated that contract and said, “What’s the deal with this? I want to make sure everything’s okay, that we don’t have a conflict.” The person immediately went to our deputy director, who then came to me and said, “Why are you asking these questions?” And I said, “Well, gosh, this is just a perfectly normal question.” “No, it’s not. You’re upsetting people. You’ve just made a lot of enemies by asking these questions.”

Wow.

No wonder they're working so hard to keep us distracted.

